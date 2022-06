Summertime means pooltime in Central New York. But the city of Syracuse’s Parks, Recreation and Youth Programs department is wondering how well they can serve that need this year. Public sector employment is lagging far behind the private sector as the economy continues to recover from the pandemic. This leaves the Parks and Rec staff struggling to find enough lifeguards and aides to keep all facilities operating this summer. WAER’s Tarryn Mento takes us inside the department to examine the scope of the problem and how they’re coping with the added pressures of doing more with less.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO