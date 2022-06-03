ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Erie Canal historic trail award now available

By Jason Gabak
 3 days ago
All youths ages 10 to 18 are eligible to earn the new Erie Canal Trail medal. This award is sponsored by the William Hillcourt Museum and requirements to earn the award are available at the museum website under the news tab. Kickoff will be from the Erie Canal Museum on Erie Blvd in Syracuse at 10 a.m.  on Saturday, June 18. At 11 a.m. there will be a walking tour of downtown Syracuse. Parking is free in the lot across from the museum.

While the award is sponsored by the Scout Museum it is open to the public so that any youth group or even a family can earn the award. Additional recognitions include a patch and hiking staff medallion. Only the medal has requirements. The patch and hiking staff medallion can be purchased by anyone.

The hiking requirement for the award can be done in sections or all at once and can be done by hiking, biking or boating. Other requirements include learning the history of the canal and doing a written or video report as well as virtual or physical visits to specific sites.

