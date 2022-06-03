Puma Golf announces new Ignite Articulate golf shoe

Puma Golf

Puma Golf has released a new Ignite Articulate spiked golf shoe. According to representatives of the company this shoe was developed to meet a new standard of support. This all-new design features an articulating outsole, midsole and upper that flexes with your foot as you walk, swing or chase down the beverage cart.

This shoe has been seen on Puma ambassadors Bryson DeChambeau and Gary Woodland over the past few months. The shoe design provides extreme comfort from an athletic, lightweight silhouette.

The spiked shoe features an 8-cleat traction pattern to increase traction and stability. The Articulating Pwrcage is a strong, thin saddle across the mid foot that allows the cage to fit any foot shape comfortably and bring a new level of support.

Puma’s ExoShell upper material is an engineered mesh to provide a structure fused underneath TPU film that supports and provides a 1-year waterproof warranty with the shoe. The ignite foam acts as the midsole foam to provide energy return, responsive ride and immediate comfort.

The Ignite Articulate shoes are available for $180 online in two models, men’s laced and disc in five different colorways.

Puma Ignite Articluate - $179.99 at GlobalGolf Puma Ignite Articluate - $180 at Puma

