Cahokia, IL

Bills fan, FOX 2’s Randi Naughton, razzes Dolphins’ Terron Armstead

By Monica Ryan
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – It’s no secret FOX 2’s Randi Naughton is a huge Buffalo Bills fan.

On Friday, Miami Dolphins offensive tackle, who is a Cahokia High School alum, stopped by the FOX 2 studios to talk about his summer camp starting this weekend and a ribbon-cutting ceremony for his new community center in Cahokia Heights.

Randi crashed the end of the interview.

“I love the AFC East, but I gotta tell you Terron, Bills mafia baby!”

She joked with Armstead saying it was nice of him to wear Bills colors as he sat in the studio with a navy blazer on.

He clapped back saying, “This is Cahokia colors!”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

