Bills fan, FOX 2’s Randi Naughton, razzes Dolphins’ Terron Armstead
ST. LOUIS – It’s no secret FOX 2’s Randi Naughton is a huge Buffalo Bills fan.
On Friday, Miami Dolphins offensive tackle, who is a Cahokia High School alum, stopped by the FOX 2 studios to talk about his summer camp starting this weekend and a ribbon-cutting ceremony for his new community center in Cahokia Heights.
Randi crashed the end of the interview.Top story: Passengers recall ‘scary’ situation as tram in Gateway Arch stuck for hours
“I love the AFC East, but I gotta tell you Terron, Bills mafia baby!”
She joked with Armstead saying it was nice of him to wear Bills colors as he sat in the studio with a navy blazer on.
He clapped back saying, “This is Cahokia colors!”Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.
Comments / 0