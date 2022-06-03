ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Nvidia Shares Are Diving Today

By Henry Khederian
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Shares of semiconductor companies, including NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, are trading lower in sympathy with Micron, which dipped following a downgrade and price target...

Benzinga

Why Kohl's Shares Are Surging Today

Kohl's Corp KSS Board of Directors has entered into exclusive negotiations with Franchise Group Inc FRG over the potential sale. Franchise's bid of $60 per share constitutes a 42.5% premium to Kohl's closing price of $42.12 on June 6. The discussion will go on for three weeks to allow the...
Benzinga

Did DeFi Just Get Its S&P Moment With This Decentralized Yield Diversification Fund?

Thetanuts Finance has introduced decentralized "vaults" that diversify users' risk by spreading yield-earning assets around numerous decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. What happened: The newly-launched Thetanuts Stronghold Index Vault allows its users to stake their cryptocurrencies into DeFi Option Vaults which according to the company "performs a similar function to the S&P 500 in stock trading," according to a Tuesday statement shared with Benzinga.
Benzinga

Why Helbiz Stock Is Rising

Helbiz Inc HLBZ shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company filed a Form 4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision on Monday showing that CEO Salvatore Palella increased his stake in the company. According to the SEC filing, Palella bought 2,044,676 additional shares at an average price of...
Benzinga

3 Stocks Under $4 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Nasdaq Composite dropped by over 300 points on Friday despite better-than-expected jobs data for May. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Benzinga

These 3 Stock Are Joining the S&P 500 In June

This week, the S&P 500 will get three brand new members as part of the index's regular rebalancing. What Happened? S&P Global Inc. SPGI has announced the following three stocks will be joining the S&P 500 this month:. VICI Properties Inc. VICI. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP. ON Semiconductor Corp....
Benzinga

Amazon Stock Begins Trading On Split-Adjusted Basis: What Investors Need To Know

Don't worry! Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares aren't down 95% on Monday. The e-commerce giant has split its stock for the first time in more than 20 years. What To Know: Amazon announced a 20-for-1 stock split in March. Shareholders of record on May 27 were eligible to receive 19 additional shares for every one share held on June 3. Amazon began trading on a split-adjusted basis today.
Benzinga

Lowe's Companies Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Lowe's Companies LOW. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga

Insiders Buy Around $15M Of 2 Stocks

Although the Dow Jones dropped by around 350 points on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

Will Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix Or Google Stock Grow The Most By 2023?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. What Are FAANG Stocks?. The term FAANG stocks refers to five of the most popular tech stocks traded on the NASDAQ.
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Prefers This Oil Stock Over Occidental Petroleum

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ICPT is a total spec. When asked about Verizon Communications Inc. VZ, Cramer said, "I’ve been recommending the oils, not the telecoms." Cramer said he prefers Chevron Corporation CVX over Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY. When asked...
Benzinga

Insiders Buy More Than $3M Of 3 Penny Stocks

US stock futures traded lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Benzinga

Executives Sell Around $200M Of 5 Stocks

Gold futures traded higher this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Benzinga

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Keybanc cut Coupa Software Incorporated COUP price target from $125 to $100. Coupa Software shares rose 0.9% to $72.74 in pre-market trading. SVB Leerink reduced Vincerx Pharma, Inc. VINC price target from $19 to $6. Vincerx Pharma shares rose 1.1% to close at $1.83 on Monday. Jefferies boosted the price...
