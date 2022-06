Johnny Depp and Amber Heard spent the better part of their defamation trial slinging mud. And while Depp may have been handed a sweeping legal victory on June 1, that win can’t undo years of a deteriorating public image amid an acrimonious divorce from Heard. The question is whether the verdict wiped off enough dirt for any studio to roll the dice on casting him. After six weeks of trial revealing salacious text messages and audio recordings of violent altercations, a Virginia jury sided with Depp on claims that he was defamed when Heard wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post in...

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 MINUTES AGO