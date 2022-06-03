Pastor Ezequiel “Zeke” Ortiz Dies at the Age of 81

A woman is okay, but the car she was driving is not, after she accidentally drove it into the Petaluma River. The 27-year-old woman from Rohnert Park meant to put the car in reverse near the Sheraton Hotel at about ten o’clock Sunday morning. Instead, she put it in drive, hit the gas, and drove it down the boat launch ramp at the Petaluma Marina, straight into the river. Police say the car belongs to one of her family members. The car, which was completely submerged, was pulled out of the water at about 11:40 a.m.

