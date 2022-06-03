Pastor Ezequiel “Zeke” Ortiz Dies at the Age of 81

Santa Rosa Police have made a firearms arrest while looking at a suspicious vehicle. On Saturday evening, an officers was sent to the 1000 block of College Avenue to check on a occupied suspicious vehicle parked in the area. The officer contacted the occupants and developed probable cause to search the vehicle. During the search, the officer located a Beretta .380 handgun that was loaded with three rounds in the magazine. An additional six .380 rounds and a small quantity of marijuana were also located in the vehicle. 18-year-old Santa Rosa resident, Daniel Grey, was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm in a Vehicle and carrying a loaded firearm not the Registered Owner.
School may be out but the Redwood Empire Food Bank is stepping up for kids breakfast and lunches. From today until August 12th, the Redwood Empire Food Bank will running it’s Summer Lunch program which will offer free and healthy breakfast and lunch to children 18 and under across Sonoma County. Any child can get a free breakfast and lunch at one of the program’s 44 meal sites, Some sites offer ready-to-eat meals on site Monday through Friday each week while others will be grab-and-go open one day a week. The program has been around since 2004 and served over 75,000 meals last year.
Four prescribed burns will be taking place this week under the direction of the Northern Sonoma County Fire District. The district will be taking advantage of the cooler weather to conduct prescribed burns. The first will be today at Laufenberg Ranch (11 acres). Then tomorrow at Modini Preserve (2 acres), Wednesday near Rio Lindo Academy (11 acres), and then Friday at Sheep Repose Bridge (15-25 acres). The district reiterates that prescribed burning is one way to reduce fuel loads and prevent future fires or at least reduce the intensity of wildfires.
A woman is okay, but the car she was driving is not, after she accidentally drove it into the Petaluma River. The 27-year-old woman from Rohnert Park meant to put the car in reverse near the Sheraton Hotel at about ten o’clock Sunday morning. Instead, she put it in drive, hit the gas, and drove it down the boat launch ramp at the Petaluma Marina, straight into the river. Police say the car belongs to one of her family members. The car, which was completely submerged, was pulled out of the water at about 11:40 a.m.
A pedestrian has died after ending up in the path of an oncoming pickup truck in unincorporated Sonoma County. The man was hit at about 12:40 Sunday afternoon, on Old Redwood Highway in Penngrove. The California Highway Patrol says the man was walking on the side of the road when he either walked or stumbled in front of the truck. Investigators say the driver was not speeding and stayed on scene. The man died at a hospital.
Two structure fires in Geyserville were reported within minutes of each other. On Saturday just before 5 PM, a structure fire was reported on the 5000 block of Highway 128 which involved an abandoned house and outbuilding. Six minutes later, another fire was reported on the 17000 block of Healdsburg Avenue involving a boarded-up structure. Both fires, within five miles of each other, were brought under control with several fire departments responding. The causes of both fires are under investigation but both structures appeared to be unoccupied.
