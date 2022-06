ITHACA, NY -- If you’re the type of person who likes to dust off your bike and go for a ride once the weather starts getting warmer, you might’ve noticed the eccentric bike racks scattered throughout Ithaca. These bike racks forgo utilitarianism, demonstrating that aesthetics don’t have to be sacrificed in order for something to be practical. Their designs range from geometric patterns to natural motifs like trees and animals, and even political symbols of acceptance, like a rainbow inside of a heart or the Earth resting in between two palms.

