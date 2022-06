Underlining the importance of vetting your classic cars…. If you've ever watched television or been to a stand-up comedy show, you're sure you've heard the name Jerry Seinfeld. Famous for shows like Seinfeld, the comedian made a name in the entertainment industry for his witty humor and unforgettable voice. However, one piece of information possibly only known to the car enthusiast fans of Seinfeld is his love for classic and collector cars. While the comedian's hobby has led to a lot of good fortune in the form of his hit TV show "Comedians In Cars Get Coffee," it has landed him in tricky legal situations. Eventually ending in a settlement between parties, Jerry Seinfeld was sued for selling a vintage automobile that had presumably been faked to imitate the original.

