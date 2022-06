Zach Bryan is already teasing a new song barely two weeks after dropping an entire 34-song tracklist album in American Heartbreak? I’m HERE for it… although I still don’t know when this man sleeps. The new one is called “Twenty So,” and finds him recounting the hard parts of being a twenty-something-year-old man trying to navigate love, life and everything in between (another common theme on the aforementioned new record). And yet, wanting to stay in the freedom of those […] The post Zach Bryan Teases New Song, “Twenty So,” Just Two Weeks After Releasing His 34-Track Debut Studio Album ‘American Heartbreak’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO