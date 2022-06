Lawmakers wrapped up the 2022 legislative session last week. In some ways, the session was like pre-pandemic versions. In January, the Capitol and the Legislative Office building were opened up to the public. Hearings were held. Lobbyists scurried about pleading their cases. But the pandemic’s ongoing plague cut back public access: legislative committees met online, not in person and lawmakers often participated in floor debates from their offices – freed from having to vote in person.

