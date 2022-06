Cardi B is responding to criticism about an album that isn’t even out yet. The rapper confirmed via an appearance on the Playboy-housed Centerfold platform—where she’s a creative director and founding member—that both the Megan Thee Stallion-featuring “WAP” and “Up” will be featured on her upcoming sophomore effort despite the songs being released in 2020 and 2021. ​​​And while the move and the tracks’ preexisting success wouldn’t help her album’s first-week sales, despite bringing her closer to Recording Industry Association of America plaque, some fans were annoyed with Cardi’s decision.

MUSIC ・ 19 HOURS AGO