Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers' Andrew Heaney: Rehab stint starts Saturday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Heaney (shoulder) will report to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday to begin a rehab assignment,...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Mariners' Mike Ford: DFA'd Saturday

Ford was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Saturday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Ford came into Saturday having only started one of the past six games and he was ultimately designated for assignment after the Mariners acquired Ryan Borucki from the Blue Jays via trade. He will now either report to Triple-A Tacoma, get claimed by another team or be released outright. Ford owns a .188 average with a double, five RBI and a run scored over 32 at-bats in 16 games with the Mariners and Giants this season.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Not ready for activation

Jimenez (hamstring) is still working on building up his lower-body strength at Triple-A Charlotte before being activated, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. He has been serving as the designated hitter through four rehab games, going 4-for-13, but he is starting in left field Sunday. Manager Tony La Russa said Jimenez's legs aren't ready yet. It was reported that he could be activated during this upcoming homestand that runs Tuesday through Sunday, and that still seems possible, but it probably wouldn't come until midway through the homestand at the earliest.
CHICAGO, IL
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

Astros' Chas McCormick: Remains out of lineup Saturday

McCormick isn't starting Saturday against the Royals. McCormick has gone 4-for-11 with a homer, two RBI, a walk and two strikeouts over his last three games, and he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup. Jose Siri will start in center field and bat eighth.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Ahead of schedule

O'Neill (shoulder) has made enough progress during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Memphis that he could be activated during the first series of the week in Tampa Bay, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Just a day ago, it seemed that a return against the Rays was unlikely, but O'Neill had...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Abraham Toro: Heads to bench Monday

Toro is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros. Toro will retreat to the bench after he went 2-for-19 with two runs and an RBI over his five games (four starts) since he returned from the 10-day injured list last Wednesday. With Taylor Trammell handling designated-hitter duties Monday in place of Toro, Dylan Moore will enter the starting nine in the outfield.
SEATTLE, WA
Person
Andrew Heaney
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Out of Sunday's lineup

Gorman is not in Sunday's lineup against the Cubs, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Gorman is hitting .265 with three home runs and 15 strikeouts in his last 10 games, including two strikeouts apiece in each of his last three games. Edmundo Sosa will man shortstop while Tommy Edman slides to second base.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Remains out of lineup

Arroyo isn't starting Saturday against the Athletics, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. The 27-year-old could see a slight uptick in playing time while Jackie Bradley is on the paternity list, but Arroyo will be out of the lineup for a fifth consecutive game. Jarren Duran will draw the start in right field and lead off.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Twins' Carlos Correa: Nearing return

Correa (COVID-19) could return to the lineup in the middle of next week, per manager Rocco Baldelli, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Correa has returned to Minnesota and has started the testing process to get cleared for a return. Baldelli said he thought Correa would need "at least a couple of days" of being on his feet and working out before he would get back in the lineup, so it sounds like he could return sometime in the series against the Yankees that runs Tuesday through Thursday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Mets' Pete Alonso: Slugs two long balls

Alonso went 3-for-5 with two home runs, two runs and five RBI in a 9-4 win against the Mets on Saturday. Alonso gave New York the lead for good with his two-run shot in the third inning, added a three-run bomb in the seventh and singled in the ninth for his second straight game with a home run. Four of the 27-year-old's last six hits have left the yard and he pulled into a tie with Mookie Betts for the NL lead at 16 while tying Jose Ramirez for the MLB lead with 53 RBI. Alonso is on pace for a career high in average and OBP with a .285/.363/.556 slash line through 55 contests.
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves' Eddie Rosario: Hitting and throwing

Rosario (eye) has been hitting in the cage and throwing in Atlanta, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. This is a pretty big step, as he was still trying to regain full vision in his right eye 10 days ago. Rosario is without a timetable for his return and will probably head out on a rehab assignment once he is fully cleared.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Josh Harrison: Remains out of lineup

Harrison isn't starting Saturday against Tampa Bay. Harrison went 0-for-3 in Thursday's series finale against Toronto, and he'll be out of the lineup for the third time in the last four games. Leury Garcia will start at the keystone while Danny Mendick takes over at shortstop.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB
Baseball
Sports
CBS Sports

White Sox's Leury Garcia: Out of Sunday's lineup

Garcia is not in Sunday's lineup against the Rays. Danny Mendick draws the start at shortstop with Josh Harrison starting at second base. Garcia is hitting .167 with zero home runs and zero steals over his last 10 games.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Begins some baseball activities

Haniger (ankle) has begun some light baseball activities, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. The veteran outfielder has yet to run at full strength, but manager Scott Servais reports Haniger is starting to walk around much better. Haniger was given a recovery timeframe of 8-to-12 weeks after being placed on the injured list April 30, but he's expressed optimism to Servais he can meet the earlier portion of that timeframe.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Out of Saturday's lineup

D'Arnaud is not in Saturday's lineup against the Rockies. He hit a couple home runs in the first game of the series and went 0-for-3 Friday. William Contreras will start behind the dish and bat seventh. Even with Contreras' emergence this season, d'Arnaud has still been in the lineup in seven of the last 10 games.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Braves' Eddie Rosario: Transferred to 60-day IL

Rosario (eye) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Sunday. He has been hitting in the cage and throwing in Atlanta, which is a good sign since he was recently still trying to regain full vision. Rosario won't be eligible to return until late June at the earliest.
ATLANTA, GA

