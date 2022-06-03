Dodgers' Andrew Heaney: Rehab stint starts Saturday

Alonso went 3-for-5 with two home runs, two runs and five RBI in a 9-4 win against the Mets on Saturday. Alonso gave New York the lead for good with his two-run shot in the third inning, added a three-run bomb in the seventh and singled in the ninth for his second straight game with a home run. Four of the 27-year-old's last six hits have left the yard and he pulled into a tie with Mookie Betts for the NL lead at 16 while tying Jose Ramirez for the MLB lead with 53 RBI. Alonso is on pace for a career high in average and OBP with a .285/.363/.556 slash line through 55 contests.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO