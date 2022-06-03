ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, TX

Crust Pizza Co. Opening in Cypress

By Amber D. Browne
What Now Houston
What Now Houston
 4 days ago

Crust Pizza Co. , which serves Chicago-style thin crust pizzas, signature pastas, flatbread sandwiches, and calzones, is opening in Cypress .

Cypress is just the latest location in what has shown to be explosive growth for the local pizza restaurant across the Greater Houston area and into neighboring Louisiana. The latest addition for Crust Pizza Co. will be located at 8940 Barker Cypress Rd., Ste. 110, Cypress, TX 77433.

Brett Strake with Newquest Properties is the master broker for Crust Pizza Co. and represented franchisee Dennis Solari on the Cypress lease. Strake told What Now Houston the fast-casual pizza concept, which started in The Woodlands in 2011, is growing aggressively across Texas.

Crust Pizza Co. currently has more than a dozen locations across the Greater Houston area with several more planned—Houston, Kingwood, Richmond, and Willis to name a few.

Crust Pizza Co. was founded in 2011 in The Woodlands by Mark Rasberry and Clint Price . Solari, who owns the newest Cypress location, did not return What Now Houston’s request for comment. There is no word on when the new Crust Pizza Co. will open in Cypress, but it could be by early 2023.

What Now Houston reporter John West contributed to this report.



IN THIS ARTICLE
