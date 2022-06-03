ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Sheriff: Scam targets registered offenders, others

By Laura McMillan
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a phone scam again. What makes this time unique is that the targets of the fraud are mostly registered offenders.

According to the sheriff’s office, the scammer calls and claims to be an employee of the sheriff’s office. The caller tells the person who answered that they need to resubmit a DNA sample or face 90 days in jail. However, the caller says the person can avoid the testing and jail time if they pay a fine.

Sheriff Jeff Easter said this is a trap. He says scammers prey on people with official-sounding phone calls and make threats of incarceration to make people feel desperate and concerned.

Easter said the sheriff’s office does not collect fines by phone and does not solicit donations of money.

He reminds people not to give personal information to someone who calls. Also, do not pay someone over the phone with a credit card, debit card, gift card or prepaid debit card unless you initiated the purchase.

If you receive a call and want to verify its legitimacy, contact the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office at 316-660-3900.

If you have been a victim of this scam, call the local law enforcement agency in your jurisdiction.

