MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee police officers were injured during a pursuit that involved multiple crashes in the area near 20th and Teutonia Monday, June 6. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said it all began around 5 p.m. when police spotted a speeding vehicle with no license plates near Teutonia and Atkinson. That driver initially stopped, but police said when the officers approached, the driver took off and a pursuit began.

16 HOURS AGO