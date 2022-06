A new restaurant has taken over the former spot of Wild Fusion. Salt + Ginger, a new Chinese eatery, has opened at 313 Grove Street in downtown Jersey City. The location joins several other restaurants on Grove Street across from Jersey City Hall, within a short walk from the Grove Street PATH station. The restaurant is still in its soft opening stages, but it’s already a hit among the community. Read on to learn more about Salt + Ginger.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO