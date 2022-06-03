ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers County, OK

Will Rogers family signs off on film ‘Will to Win’

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Will Rogers Will Rogers' life spanned five decades, and in that time he brought humor to the vaudeville circuit, wrote daily columns for newspapers and made over 71 movies. He was a humanitarian, an avid baseball fan and loved to fly in airplanes. (Will Rogers Memorial Museum)

TULSA, Okla. — Kirkpatrick & Kinslow has secured a production agreement with Will Rogers Family Representative and Great-granddaughter Jennifer Rogers Etcheverry, the production company announced.

“While we have been approached many times in the past about producing movies, this is the first time the family has endorsed a movie project,” Rogers Etcheverry said. “We are thrilled to see that audiences in the 21st century will learn about the impact of Will Rogers on the world.”

The movie is based on the book from author Jim Stovall.

In the Will To Win movie, Sky Forest is devastated when softball is cut at Will Rogers High, threatening the promise she made to her Cherokee parents before they died to win a championship and secure a college scholarship. The school board president tries to sabotage her last option - pitching for the boy’s baseball team. Through her vivid imagination Sky enlists the help of Will Rogers himself as her spirit guide, whose wisdom and humor help her to discover the Will to Win.

The movie is in development, with production plans scheduled for the spring/summer of 2023.

KRMG

Photos: Training continues for new batch of Tulsa firefighters

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) Academy Class 108 is participating in live fire scenarios this week at the Owasso Fire Department’s Training Center. The TFD cadets are performing a large number of drills during their time in Owasso, Okla. this week. According to TFD Public Information...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Police reunite boy found alone in north Tulsa with his mother

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (06/06; 9:38 p.m.) — Tulsa police say they have reunited the boy with his mother. Tulsa police received reports of a young boy found alone near Pine and Greenwood around 7:20 p.m. In a post on Facebook, police said they have not been able...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Execution date set for David Ware, appeal likely to be granted

MCALESTER, Okla. — An execution date has been scheduled for David Ware. Ware was convicted and sentenced to death for the murder of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson in April. He was also sentenced to life in prison for shooting Officer Aurash Zarkeshan. According to the death warrant, Ware’s...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Victory Church hosts free luncheon for first responders

TULSA, Okla. — Monday afternoon from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Victory Church hosted a luncheon for first responders. Responders were treated to sandwiches, chips, drinks and cookies free of charge. Pastor Sharon Daugherty, the cofounder at Victory Church, said after last week’s shooting she wanted to reach out...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

City of Tulsa hosts Flood Preparedness Expo at Veterans Park

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa held a flood preparedness expo with leaders across Green Country to address the importance of flood insurance. During the expo, leaders also broke down what homeowners should know when it comes to flooding coverage. “Flood insurance is not covered under your standard...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

GoFundMe set up for Saint Francis shooting survivor

TULSA, Okla. — A GoFundMe is available to help a survivor of the Saint Francis shooting. The fund is set up for 19-year-old Farah Grissom. The description of the fund states Farah is a medical assistant at the Warren Clinic, where an active shooter shot and killed four people and himself on Wednesday.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

What does it take to get a gun in Oklahoma?

FOX23 went to a local gun store, Dong’s Guns and Ammo, here in Tulsa to see what it takes to get a gun in the state of Oklahoma. “I’d say 90 percent of people get an instant approval, and they take the gun and leave. The other 10 percent have to wait three business days,” said Dong’s President David Stone.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Will Rogers
Jim Stovall
KRMG

Hundreds of homes without power throughout Green Country Monday

People across Green Country are experiencing lingering power outages Monday after storms swept through overnight. According to the Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map, Monday morning more than two thousand people were without power in Creek, Tulsa, Rogers and Wagoner Counties. As of 1 p.m., that number is less than 700 homes.
WAGONER, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Zoo showing red panda and binturong at same time

TULSA, Okla. — According to a Tulsa Zoo Facebook post, the Tulsa Zoo is now putting their red panda and binturong on exhibit at the same time. Addison the red panda will be at the Zucconi Conservation Center, while Palawan the binturong will be at the Lost Kingdom. According...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Mass shootings intensify reform efforts at grassroots level

With protests planned for Saturday after the mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Buffalo, New York, gun control advocates hope to intensify pressure on Congress to pass laws and additional funding for research to help curb the growing violence. And they say they're prepared to use philanthropic money...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

OHP bomb squad searched Muskogee hospital after threat reported

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol bomb squad and Muskogee police searched Saint Francis Hospital in Muskogee after a threat was reported Sunday, a spokesperson with Muskogee police said. Muskogee police said an anonymous bomb threat was reported around 1:30 p.m. but no device was found. Calling in...
MUSKOGEE, OK
KRMG

Man dies in head-on crash in Pittsburg County

MCALESTER, Okla. — A McAlester man died Saturday night after a head-on crash on Oklahoma Highway 113 in Pittsburg County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Bryan Andre Smith, 26, of McAlester, was driving south on OK-113 when he crossed the center line and departed the roadway to the left, overcorrected and reentered the roadway into the path of a second vehicle, troopers reported.
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Some gun control proposals would not have stopped St. Francis shooter

Many of the gun control measures currently considered by Congress would not have stopped the gunman who killed four people and injured around ten people at the Saint Francis Medical Offices last week. In the wake of numerous mass shootings in less than a month’s time, multiple proposals are currently...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

84-year-old man dies in head-on collision

STILWELL, Okla. — William Knight, age 84, of Stillwell died after a head-on crash on US-59, 8 miles south of Stilwell, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). Knight was traveling southbound on US-59 and crossed the center line. A car in the northbound lane swerved to miss the collision and was struck head on by Knight.
STILWELL, OK
KRMG

Men charged in connection with copper theft from Dewey business

DEWEY, Okla. — Two men are facing copper theft charges after they were found with copper from a Dewey business, according to Washington County court records. Kelly Mailcoat, 51, of Dewey and Kristopher Chapman, 37, of Bartlesville were charged on June 1 with felony intent to steal copper and felony possession of stolen copper after prosecutors allege they went to Cornerstone Electric in Dewey and removed some copper, wire cable and tubing from the business, according to an affidavit.
DEWEY, OK
