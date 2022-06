June 1 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for the city of Uvalde where 19 students and two adults were killed last week in a school shooting. Abbott issued the disaster declaration Tuesday to accelerate the availability of state resources to the community of Uvalde, located about 100 miles west of San Antonio. It will also suspend that regulations would "prevent, hinder or delay necessary action in coping with the aftermath of the tragic shooting" the governor's office said in a statement.

UVALDE, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO