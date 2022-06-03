Motorist, Semi Collide in Goodview

McGREGOR, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire on Sunday morning killed one person in a residence in McGregor, according to officials. At around 6:17 a.m., the Mar-Mac Police Department was sent to a report of a fire in the 800 block of Walton Street. Two people were inside at the time of the fire. One was able to escape, while the other one could not and was killed by the fire.

1 DAY AGO