Motorist, Semi Collide in Goodview

GREENFIELD TWP., Minn. (KWNO)-A Rochester man was airlifted and two others were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Wabasha County. The Minnesota State Patrol’s crash report indicates the crash happened late Friday morning at the intersection of Hwy. 61 and County Rd. 81. Troopers say 79-year-old David C. Paxton was eastbound on County Rd. 81 when he collided with a vehicle traveling north on Hwy. 61 in the intersection.
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A woman was arrested on suspicion of DWI Friday night after causing a traffic crash that injured four people in rural Rochester. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Schueller says a large SUV driven by the 48-year-old woman was southbound on N. Broadway around 10:00 pm when she made a left turn onto 48th St in front of a northbound car.
BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A semi-truck driver ran a red light and hit an SUV, killing the driver, according to authorities. The Minnesota State Patrol's report says the crash happened at 4:32 a.m. on June 6. A semi-truck, driven by a 37-year-old man from East Bethel, was driving southbound on Highway 65 near the intersection of 109th Avenue Northeast when he ran a red light, hitting an SUV, which was being driven eastbound on 109th Avenue Northeast.
MEDFORD, Minn. (KTTC) – Two teenagers were found dead Friday in a residence in Medford, Minnesota. According to Steele County Sheriff’s Office, it responded to a suspicious incident in the 200 block of 1st Street NW at 8:22 p.m. Upon arrival, assistance was requested from the Bureau of...
TOWN OF FRANKLIN (VERNON COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a head-on crash in Vernon County overnight on May 31. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on Gardner Road north of Highway 27 in the Town of Franklin at 12:58 a.m. May 31 in Vernon County, or about six miles southwest of Viroqua.
Two La Crosse and a Winona native were arrested back on May 28 for drug possession, as well as possibly stolen property. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department shared the info on Facebook at 9:24 p.m. Saturday. It said the department got a call from a “concerned citizen” that the...
LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – A semi and a car collided in Le Sueur County, killing a man in his 40s on Thursday morning.
According to the state patrol, the semi was going south on Highway 13, when it collided with a car driving north. The crash happened around 9:45 a.m.
Joshua Almendinger, 40, of Cottage Grove, died in the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time.
The woman driving the semi was uninjured.
McGREGOR, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire on Sunday morning killed one person in a residence in McGregor, according to officials. At around 6:17 a.m., the Mar-Mac Police Department was sent to a report of a fire in the 800 block of Walton Street. Two people were inside at the time of the fire. One was able to escape, while the other one could not and was killed by the fire.
Auburndale, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead and multiple people are injured after a 2-vehicle crash in Auburndale. The crash happened at the intersection of County Trunk Highway M and CTH Y in Wood County on Sunday at 1:41 p.m. According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, a passenger...
Sometimes things don’t work out as planned. Thankfully Joe and Sjeila Goetzke of Lanesboro, Minn., were up for the challenge when Sjeila began having contractions on April 29, 2022; a few days before her due date of May 4. The couple were married in 2012 and were blessed with...
STAR PRAIRIE, Wis. (FOX 9) - Two people were killed in a head-on crash Saturday in the town of Star Prairie, Wisconsin. "This has been a tragic week that has touched so many families, as we have lost 5 people on the roadways in St. Croix County in the last 6 days," Sheriff Scott Knudson said in a statement.
A man and four children were rescued from the water after a barge smashed into their boat on the Mississippi River in Red Wing on Friday. It happened at about 5:48 p.m. near the Ole Miss Marina, with the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reporting that a 45-year-old man and four children were thrown into the water during the collision.
(KWNO)-Motorists using the Mississippi River crossings in Winona and Wabasha may experience traffic delays this month. MnDOT crews will be performing annual inspections on the bridges. MnDOT says the outbound bridge will have a daily lane closure from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The inspections will impact traffic on the...
