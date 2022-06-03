ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Police Search For Man Wanted In Double Fatal Shooting

By DeJanay Booth
 3 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting that left two people dead.

Police identify the suspect as Dejuan Gillum, 30, who they say is considered armed and dangerous.

Dejuan Gillum (credit: Detroit Police Department)

Authorities say at about 9 p.m. on June 1, Gillum allegedly fired shots, killing two men, ages 27 and 21, during an argument in the 14300 block of Crescent Drive.

He fled the scene and was last seen northbound on Evergreen, police say.

Gillum is described as about 5 feet 11 inches tall, 160 pounds with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

(CBS DETROIT) — Police are searching for a suspect after an officer was struck and dragged by a vehicle Monday morning. Detroit police say the officer was investigating an organized street race at the intersection of Bagley and Vermont streets in Corktown. The officer approached the driver of a Ford Mustang and opened the door to pull the driver out. Police say the driver put the car in reverse and drove into a fence, dragging the officer. The officer is expected to be OK.
(CBS DETROIT) — Investigators are looking into the death of a man whose body was found Monday morning in a Pontiac parking lot. Authorities were responding to calls of multiple shots fired at about 6 a.m. when they found the victim near Cherry Hill Drive and West Fairmount Avenue, The Detroit News reports. First responders attempted life-saving measures but were unable to revive the victim. An autopsy has been scheduled. Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.
(CBS DETROIT) – A rollover crash and a pile-up involving five cars were caused by two impaired drivers on I-75 in Madison Heights. Police say on June 6, at 12:30 a.m. they first received 911 calls of a rollover blocking crash on northbound I-75 near 13 Mile Road, and before MSP troopers arrived at the scene, they received reports of another crash. The second crash involved five vehicles, also blocking the highway. Both of these crashes caused the freeway to close. According to MSP, an investigation revealed both drivers were impaired and they were arrested at the scene. There were minor injuries in both crashes. Both crashes are still under investigation.
SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — Three people were killed in an early morning shooting in Michigan, authorities said Sunday. MLive.com reported that police responded to a report of multiple gunshots around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. in Saginaw, around 100 miles northwest of Detroit Two men were pronounced dead at the scene. A woman died later at a hospital of her wounds. Two other men also were shot. They arrived at a hospital in personal vehicles and were being treated for their injuries, according to a news release from the Saginaw Police Department. A message left with detectives Sunday afternoon seeking more information wasn't immediately...
