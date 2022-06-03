Detroit Police Search For Man Wanted In Double Fatal Shooting

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting that left two people dead.

Police identify the suspect as Dejuan Gillum, 30, who they say is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities say at about 9 p.m. on June 1, Gillum allegedly fired shots, killing two men, ages 27 and 21, during an argument in the 14300 block of Crescent Drive.

He fled the scene and was last seen northbound on Evergreen, police say.

Gillum is described as about 5 feet 11 inches tall, 160 pounds with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

