We’ve got another great episode of The Marty Smith Podcast this week, which includes two separate interviews for listeners to enjoy. First up, we’ve got country star Charles Kelley from Lady A joining the podcast to talk about his life and music career. We’ve also got the winner of the 2022 Cooper’s Hill Cheese-Rolling competition in England, Abby Lampe. The young woman hails from North Carolina and did America proud as she opens up about her experience at the annual event across the pond.

MUSIC ・ 25 MINUTES AGO