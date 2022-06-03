ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Kadri, Campbell, Mikheyev & Goodbye

By The Old Prof
The Hockey Writers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll explore and comment on some of the news and the questions that have been floating around for a while – at least since the Maple Leafs were eliminated from this season’s Stanley Cup playoff run....

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

2 Penguins Who May Be Traded in Favor of Salary Cap Flexibility

Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall has his hands full this summer. There’s an era of Penguins hockey hanging in the balance this offseason as both Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin are heading for free agency on July 13. The players have been saying all the right things and the management group has said all the right things, so now the fanbase is sitting on their hands waiting for contract extensions to be signed. So far, it’s been crickets and perhaps Hextall is trying to create ways to free up some more cap space to have all the major players back in the fold for next season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

JARED BEDNAR SPEAKS ON KANE HIT, KADRI'S STATUS POST GAME

Nazem Kadri left Game 3 after a dangerous cross-check from Evander Kane. With Edmonton trailing two (now three) games to zero, Kane seemingly tried to shake up the Avalanche by taking shot at one of their key forwards. He was successful, as he took Kadri out of the game in exchange for a five-minute major that resulted in zero goals. Though, Colorado would emerge victorious. Here is the hit for reference:
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Lightning coach Jon Cooper drops Brayden Point truth bomb for Game 4 vs. Rangers

The Tampa Bay Lightning managed a stellar comeback against the New York Rangers in Game 3, effectively keeping their season alive. With the Eastern Conference Finals series back in Tampa with the Lightning facing a 2-1 deficit, head coach Jon Cooper dropped a critical update on star forward Brayden Point, who has been sidelined since Game 7 of the first round of the playoffs. Via Elliotte Friedman, Cooper announced that Point would once again be unavailable ahead of Game 4 against the Rangers.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Dubas
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Jake Muzzin
Person
Jim Parsons
Person
Michael Bunting
Person
Ilya Mikheyev
Person
Jason Spezza
Person
Sheldon Keefe
markerzone.com

BISSONNETTE PAYS UP ON SPITTIN' CHICLETS BET AND SHAVES HEAD

Spittin' Chiclets, the number one hockey podcast in North America, is known for their personalities, stunts, and fan interactions. Two co-hosts and good buddies, Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney made a bet early in the season on their popular podcast. The bet was simple: which Pacific division team would progress further in the playoffs - Whitney's Edmonton Oilers or Bissonnette's Calgary Flames.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers See the Negative Side of Life with Kane in Game 3 Loss to Avs

There was no lack of controversy when the Edmonton Oilers signed Evander Kane to a one-year contract on Jan. 27, midway through the 2021-22 NHL season. Kane had recently become a free agent when his contract with the San Jose Sharks was terminated for breach of COVID-19 protocols, in what was just the latest transgression by the veteran forward. Having previously faced several unsavoury allegations off the ice, and carrying a reputation as a locker room cancer, Kane had few bidders for his services. The deal with the Oilers, which included $750,000 in salary and $625,000 in bonuses, was a marriage of convenience: Kane needed an opportunity to rehab his image and prove worthy of another major contract, while the Oilers desperately needed a jolt to help get their season back on track after a slump of just two wins in 16 games spanning much of December and January.
NHL
markerzone.com

SIX-TIME STANLEY CUP CHAMPION LARRY HILLMAN PASSES AWAY

Some sad news to report in the hockey world on Saturday as the Toronto Maple Leafs announced that Larry Hillman passed away at the age of 85. The Kirkland Lake (Ontario) native spent parts of nineteen seasons in the National Hockey League with the Detroit Red Wings, Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Minnesota North Stars, Montreal Canadiens, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings and the Buffalo Sabres. In 791 career games, Hillman recorded 232 points (36 goals, 196 assists) and 579 penalty minutes.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Mikheyev Goodbye#The Edmonton Oilers#The Colorado Avalanche#The Maple Leafs
markerzone.com

RANGERS COACH GERARD GALLANT CALLS OUT TAMPA BAY FOR STRATEGY ON IGOR SHESTERKIN

There's no question goaltender Igor Shesterkin has been a huge factor in the New York Rangers' 2021-22 playoff run so far. Shesterkin has played phenomenally between the pipes, giving the Rangers at least a chance to win pretty much every game. During game three of the Eastern Conference Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning Sunday, it seems the Bolts were trying to get Shesterkin off his game, and it didn't go unnoticed.
TAMPA, FL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Jets, Blackhawks, Canucks, Penguins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Winnipeg Jets appear to have hired an associate coach, which is odd considering they don’t have a head coach yet. Meanwhile, there are updates on the situation between the Chicago Blackhawks and pending RFA Kirby Dach. Would the Vancouver Canucks be willing...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Bruins announce firing of head coach Bruce Cassidy

Bruce Cassidy's tenure with the Boston Bruins has come to an end after six seasons. The Bruins announced on Monday they have relieved Cassidy of his duties as head coach. "Today I informed Bruce Cassidy that I was making a head coaching change," Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said in a statement. "After 14 years working with Bruce, this was an extremely difficult decision. I want to thank and acknowledge Bruce for all his work and success with the Bruins organization. His head coaching record for the Bruins is impressive, and we are appreciative of Bruce both professionally and personally.
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

BLACKHAWKS TESTING THE MARKET ON ALL BUT THREE PLAYERS ON THEIR ROSTER

During the '32 Thoughts' segment on Hockey Night in Canada, Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that the Chicago Blackhawks could make some big changes in the off-season. Friedman said that the Blackhawks are testing the market on all their players, except Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane and Seth Jones, who have...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NBC Sports

Patrice Bergeron confirms elbow surgery, reveals recovery timeline

The Boston Bruins are among the NHL leaders in offseason surgeries and we haven't even reached the 2022 Stanley Cup Final. The team has announced over the last two weeks that forward Brad Marchand and defensemen Charlie McAvoy, Mike Reilly and Matt Grzelcyk have all undergone surgery of some kind.
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Could Lose Kane Back to Sharks Unless a Side Deal is Worked Out

While Evander Kane is doing his best to help the Edmonton Oilers stay alive in this year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs, there’s some business that will need to be discussed between the Oilers and Kane’s representatives as soon as this series — or the Final if Edmonton advances — is complete. One of the stories in the background of any negotiation between the two sides is where Kane sits with the San Jose Sharks.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Bruins, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, is it possible that David Krejci makes a return to the NHL? Meanwhile, what is the latest on Jack Campbell and the likelihood he tests free agency?. The Edmonton Oilers are going to slot Dylan Holloway into the lineup for the first time and...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane to have hearing for boarding Nazem Kadri

Kadri is expected to miss at least the remainder of the series against the Oilers, Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said post-game. Bednar was heavily critical of the hit. “He’ll be out through this series at least, if not longer,” he said. “The hit is the most dangerous hit in hockey, from behind, eight feet off the boards. I’ll leave it at that.”
FOX Sports

Avalanche aim to finish West final vs. Oilers without Kadri

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Nazem Kadri is a major reason the Colorado Avalanche are one win away from the franchise's first trip to the Stanley Cup Final in more than two decades. They'll have to take that step without him. Kadri is out for at least the rest of...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Gretzky honors former Oilers locker room attendant Moss with mega draw

Edmonton native became integral part of local sports community, died in 2020. A year and a half after Joey Moss' passing, Wayne Gretzky is still finding ways to help honor his memory, and now he's asking others to do the same. Moss, the Oilers' former locker room attendant, was born...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Predictions for Maple Leafs’ 4 Unrestricted Free Agents

Although the Stanley Cup Playoffs are still ongoing, the Toronto Maple Leafs are once again on the outside looking in at this time of year, with a head start in considerations relating to the draft and free agency. For the second year in a row, they are faced with at least one big-name unrestricted free agent (UFA) in need of a new contract. Last season, it was Zach Hyman, who left the team for an eight-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers carrying an average annual value (AAV) of $5.5 million per season.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy