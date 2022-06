JACKSON, MI – Jackson’s anticipated social district did not launch as expected on the Memorial Day weekend, and downtown restaurants are starting to lose interest. The district was expected to launch Friday, May 27, the same day as the first downtown Cruise-In for 2022. But, it didn’t happen, as officials were tied up with other projects, Cory Mays, Jackson Downtown Development Authority executive director, said.

JACKSON, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO