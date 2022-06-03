ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheryl Burke's Ex Matthew Lawrence Living With His Mother & Brother After Split, Documents Reveal

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
It looks like Matthew Lawrence is in good company following his divorce from Cheryl Burke . According to court documents obtained by Radar , the Disney Channel alum, 42, is living with his 72-year-old mother and 34-year-old brother Andrew , who are also helping him pay his bills.

In the documents, Lawrence revealed his income from 2022 — and it's safe to say he isn't rolling in the dough. He only listed bringing in $13,000 for 2022; the payments are from Universal City Studios, CBS, Walt Disney, Paramount Pictures and Twentieth Century Fox.

Since the handsome hunk starred on Boy Meets World for several years in the '90s, most of the income is small royalty payments.

Lawrence also shared his monthly expenses — his mortgage is $5,200 a month, $1,000 for eating out, $400 for groceries, $100 for clothes, in addition to other expenses.

In February, the Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, filed for divorce from Lawrence after nearly three years of marriage. Burke cited irreconcilable differences as the reason they were parting ways and asked that she and her ex both pay their own attorney fees.

The brunette beauty later broke her silence on Instagram, where she touched on what was happening in her life.

“I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending,” the reality star said. “I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me .”

Since then, Burke has been open with her followers about healing during this tough time .

"I've realized that whenever I am at a point in my life where I have some big emotions to process, the best thing for me to do is to spend some time alone — other than being with [my dog] Ysa of course, but I truly feel like she is a part of me, so she doesn't count," the Dance Moms alum wrote. "If I'm being honest, really feeling my feelings is new to me."

"There's the obvious reason it's hard — that the emotions I'm experiencing right now are complicated and aren't exactly happy," she added. "But the less obvious reason is that I'm realizing I have a tendency to judge my own feelings and if I'm with other people, that magnifies. I get so focused on other people's perception of how I'm dealing with my emotions — which then in turn leads me to question if I am feeling things the 'right way.'"

Comments / 14

Sarah
3d ago

He definitely is the one wanting spousal support. Get a job, Hunk.

Reply(1)
11
Lala1313
3d ago

live within your means! dont eat out..cut coupons

Reply
18
Lane Davis
2d ago

1,000 a month eating out and $400 for groceries, priorities messed up

Reply
6
