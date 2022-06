Abram Wright will be at Rutgers football this weekend for an official visit, just as his recruitment is starting to pick up. Wright, at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds from Fleming Island (Orange Park, FL) just picked up an offer from Duke on June 1. And this past weekend, Wright ran a blistering 4.58 time in the 40 at the Wake Forest camp. Last season, Wright had 76 total tackles and seven sacks in 11 games. This production certainly backs up his recently timed 40. Duke and Rutgers remain his only Power Five at the present time. But that clocked 40-time run by the...

