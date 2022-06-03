ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Cadillac Apartments planned on University in Mesa

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n2MEz_0fzUJINo00

An office building at 733 E. University Drive in Mesa is to be converted into a 12-unit apartment complex.

A substantial conformance improvement permit to allow the conversion was approved by the Mesa Board of Adjustment in a recent 7-0 vote of a consent agenda with other items.

The development is in the multiple-residential 4 zoning district, which allows apartments, Staff Planner Jennifer Merrill said at a study session prior to the board’s June 1 meeting.

“The site plan shows the two existing buildings on the west side of the property; they are proposed to be connected. There is increased landscaping and a reduction to the overall lot coverage, so there’s a reduction to the asphalt — there’s quite a bit of asphalt on the property now,” she said.

The permit seeks modifications to code requirements, Merrill said.

“The standard code requirement for the RM-4 district is for a maximum of 70% lot coverage that is for all impermeable surface; the current is roughly 90% impermeable so they are bringing it down to 75%, which is still more than the code allows,” she said.

The required setback from the south property line is 20 feet; the existing buildings are only 16 feet, so the permit seeks that as well, Merrill said.

“They are also requesting a reduction to the required parking setback from the right-of-way along the north property line. The required setback is 50 feet and they are asking for 25,” she said.

The Cadillac Apartments project is an adaptive reuse where the owner, Chad Cluff, has partnered with Erwin Architecture to convert an existing 6,300-square-foot building into 12 studio apartments, according to a written project narrative from William Erwin, president of Erwin Architecture and Development LLC.

“The new proposed development will be a significant improvement over current site conditions and shall only positively impact neighboring properties and the city of Mesa. It is the owner’s objective to make this a landmark in Mesa and representative of what can be achieved through adaptive reuse of existing buildings,” it states. “The primary feature of the new apartments is a large protected courtyard space for the tenants. This is also a unique housing option where the studio apartments have large private patio spaces unlike most other apartments that exist today.”

The owner will reuse the existing building shell and will not perform significant demolition or reconstruction of the site buildings. Only demolition of interior elements will occur in order to construct the new apartments, it states.

The seven-member board conducts public meetings to hear and decide requests for variances, special-use permits and interpretations of the city of Mesa zoning ordinance and sign code. Members are appointed for staggered terms of three years, according to the city’s website.

