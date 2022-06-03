Boyle, Putman lead Cicero-North Syracuse girls at state track qualifier

CICERO – Next weekend’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association track and field championships are a home game for Cicero-North Syracuse, with the massive even again returning to the familiar surroundings of Bragman Stadium.

When they get underway on June 10, the host Northstars will have all kinds of active participation, including distance runners Hannah Boyle and Kate Putman, both of whom could earn a haul of NYSPHSAA medals.

During Thursday’s Section III state qualifier at that same C-NS venue, Boyle was victorious at 1,500 meters in four minutes, 27.91 seconds, while Putman, who was ninth in the 1,500 won at 800 meters in 2:09.85, with Boyle posting 2:21.15. Grace Murray rolled to first in the 400 hurdles in 1:06.57, more than two seconds clear of the field.

Jaydin Mackey, in 12.86 seconds, was second to Central Square’s Alyssa Costello (12.73) in the 100-meter dash. It was even closer in the 200, Mackey going 26.31 but Costello winning in 26.26.

Lilly Capria, in the high jump, cleared 5 feet 3 inches, second to the 5’6” from East Syracuse Minoa’s Rhiannon Butchko. Navarra was fourth in the 1,500 in 4:56.56, with Danielle Crivelli fifth in the 100 hurdles in 16.92 seconds and Kaleigh Bosimenu tied for fifth (8’6”) in the pole vault.

Morgan Hayes was sixth overall in the pentathlon, but her total of 2,358 points edged Shannon Brown (2,342) for second in Division I behind the winning 2,937 from Rome Free Academy’s Imani Pugh. C-NS took fourth in the 4×800 relay in 10:25.70.

Liverpool will also have a presence in the state meet, led by distance runner Ryan Hagan, who has his choice of the 800, 1,600 or 3,200-meter events in which to compete.

Hagan ran in the 800 here and won that race in 1:53.26, well clear of any Division I (large school) runner as, in that division, Jamesville-DeWitt’s Sam Smith (1:59.67) was more than six seconds behind.

Jacob Malkhouf was third in the Division I 3,200 in 10:06.13, with Ny’Quez Madison sixth in the long jump at exactly 20 feet.

On the girls side for the Warriors, Allie Cary was victorious in the shot put, her top toss of 36’5” on her third attempt beating the field by nearly three feet, including C-NS’s Cha’Nya Jones, third with 33’5”.

Sophia Jarosz took third place in the 200 in 27.53 seconds behind Mackey and Costello. Kaleigh Buck, Taylor Page, Eva Woodworth and Addison Ziegler were second (9:44.45) in the 4×800, with Anaharie Anderson, Mikayla Greene, Janea Hamilton-Brown and Sophia Jarosz fourth in the 4×100 in 53.20 seconds and the Warriors fifth in the 4×400 in 4:24.82. Page was sixth in the 400 sprint in 1:02.81.

The C-NS boys team had Carlton Garnes earn fourth place in the long jump, going 21 feet 3 ½ inches, and then add a fourth-place triple jump of 41’10 1/4”.

Gavin McAllister cleared 11 feet for third place in the pole vault and was fourth in the 400-meter dash in 52.55 seconds, with James McConnell sixth in 53.33 as Sean Graves was fifth in the 400 hurdles (1:01.19). Dante Melfi ran the 800 in 2:03.88.

In the 4×800, the Northstars were fourth in 8:43.66, with Liverpool fifth in 8:51.36 as C-NS took fifth (44.65 seconds) and the Warriors ninth (45.24) in the 4×100. C-NS added a fourth in the 4×400 in 3:32.56.