Skaneateles, NY

The Creamery celebrates 30 years, hosts ribbon cutting

By Jason Gabak
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 3 days ago
SKANEATELES — On May 23, the Creamery welcomed about 60 people to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the original opening of the facility. Several people who were at the original ribbon cutting, Bob Eggleson, Beth Batlle, Sally Holben and Jorge Batlle were in attendance. Also in attendance were community leaders such as Mayor Mary Sennett who read a proclamation marking the 30th anniversary of the opening of the Skaneateles Historical Society at the facility at 28 Hannum St. Town Supervisor Janet Aaron also sent a proclamation on behalf of the town which was read by Eggleston.

