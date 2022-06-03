ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Constantine, MI

1 person killed after a solo-vehicle crash in Constantine Township (Constantine Township, MI)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A12iX_0fzUJ9WW00
1 person killed after a solo-vehicle crash in Constantine Township (Constantine Township, MI)Nationwide Report

On Thursday, a 20 year-old man, from Dowagiac, lost his life following a traffic collision in Constantine Township. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place on Youngs Prairie Road at about 4:30 a.m. [...]

Read More >>

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0fzUJ9WW00
Book a Course in Your State Now

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.

Browse through Today’s Michigan Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 0

Related
abc57.com

Benton Harbor crash leaves motorcyclist in critical condition

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. – A motorcyclist is in critical condition and the driver was arrested for operating under the influence following a crash on Sunday evening, the St. Joseph Township Police Department reported. At 6:35 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Colfax Avenue and W. Napier Avenue...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
95.3 MNC

Goshen man killed after hitting tree on County Road 20

A Goshen man lost his life after a pick-up truck he was driving struck a tree. The collision happened just after 9 a.m. on Monday, June 6, at County Road 20 west of State Road 15. Duane Watts, 66, was traveling westbound when he suffered a medical issue, then lost...
GOSHEN, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Constantine, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Dowagiac, MI
City
Constantine, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
abc57.com

Train collides with vehicle on CR 15, driver injured

GOSHEN, Ind. --A driver was injured when his vehicle was struck by a train Friday morning near the intersection of CR 15 and CR 45, according to Goshen Police. The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. Several vehicles suffered damage from...
GOSHEN, IN
22 WSBT

Man dies after single car crash in Elkhart

A man has died after a single car crash in Elkhart. Police say that, Duane Watts, 66, was travelling west on CR 20 when his car left the road after suffering a medical issue. After leaving the road the driver drove on a yard on the south side of the road and struck a tree.
ELKHART, IN
MLive

Southbound U.S. 131 closed for fatal crash

KENT COUNTY, MI – Southbound U.S. 131 is closed south of M-6 after a fatal crash, state police said. The crash happened around noon Monday, June 6. Traffic on southbound U.S. 131 is closed at 68th Street SW, the Michigan Department of Transportation said. Police and firefighters are responding...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Insurance#Traffic Accident#Dmvedu Org#Defensive Driving Courses#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts#Michigan Accident News
abc57.com

Building, seven vehicles damaged by bullets

ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police are investigating after a building and several vehicles were damaged by gunfire. Police were called to the 700 block of Oakland Avenue at 12:45 a.m. on Saturday for reports of gunfire. When police arrived, they found several shell casings in the area, along with damage...
ELKHART, IN
WLFI.com

Two people dead following Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Two people are dead after being in a vehicle crash in Logansport Saturday afternoon. The crash was reported by a bystander at 3:30 p.m. Logansport Police told News 18 that a gray GMC vehicle was heading westbound on U.S. 35, and a black Dodge was heading southbound on 18th street. There is a red beacon at that intersection.
CASS COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
abc57.com

Four firefighters injured fighting fire at UFP Industries in Granger

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- Four firefighters were injured while fighting the fire at UFP Industries on Sunday, according to Clay Fire. All four were taken to the hospital and were released later in the evening. Three suffered heat-related injuries. Another was taken to the hospital for a broken foot.
GRANGER, IN
98.7 WFGR

Viral Video: 12 Year Old Michigan Boy Fires Shot During Robbery

The boy fired the warning shot to get the clerk to take him seriously. The incident occurred last week in Hartford, which is about 40 minutes west of Kalamazoo along I-94. The boy approached the clerk wielding a handgun, and when she asked if he was serious, the young man fired a round into the ceiling to show he was indeed very serious. The clerk, alertly handed over a bag of cash without incident, while the boy realized his gun had jammed and began to try and free a round from the chamber.
WANE 15

South side crash leads to two homes damaged, one hospitalized

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person is hospitalized and two homes are damaged after a two car crash early Sunday morning. Police responded to the intersection of South Clinton and Esmond Streets on reports of a two car accident, one car flipped over with a person possibly stuck inside. Police on scene confirmed that […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Woman suffers non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg

ELKHART, Ind. --A woman suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg while at an apartment complex on Bradford Court early Sunday morning, according to Elkhart Police. Police were called to the 3400 block of Bradford Court at 1:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting with injuries at apartment...
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Home struck by bullets on Bluff Street in Niles Township

Berrien County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of gunshots in the 2500 block of Bluff Street in Niles Township. Officers were called to the area around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, and found at least at least three bullet holes on the exterior of a home. Three...
NILES, MI
CBS Detroit

12-Year-Old West Michigan Boy Fires Gun, Robs Gas Station

(CNN) – Michigan police took a 12-year-old boy into custody last week after pulling out a weapon and robbing a gas station. Armed robberies are not too common in small towns like Hartford, but when the suspect is this young even law enforcement veterans are surprised. “It flabbergasts me that a young person, broad daylight, no mask, would walk right in the business with other customers, announce an armed robbery,” said Lt. Michael Prince of the Hartford Police Department. Hartford police say a 12-year-old boy took a gun out of a locked cabinet in his home, went to this marathon gas station, and...
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy