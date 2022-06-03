ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

'One Class at a Time' wraps up the school year with a visit to Riverside Middle School

By Miller Robson
Q2 News
Q2 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PqJlK_0fzUJ5zc00

BILLINGS - Q2, Billings Education Foundation and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

For our final teacher this school year, we pay a visit to Riverside Middle School to honor Shanna Nason, a math teacher who has painstakingly developed math programs to help address learning deficits giving students a much better chance to succeed in this area.

“Math was a struggle for me as a student and the students I have are traditional strugglers," Nason said. "And so I try to find real common approaches to it. We do a lot of games. We do a lot of journaling. We do a lot of practicing. So I try to approach it as I would have liked to have been taught.”

For being an outstanding teacher with a passion for her students, Mrs. Nason was presented with a $500 grant from the Billings Education Foundation and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

And congratulations again to all teachers we celebrated this school year. If you would like to see all those honored, click here .

Billings Education Foundation, City Brew Coffee and Q2 look forward to celebrating more teachers in the upcoming school year.

