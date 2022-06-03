ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Lauren Boebert says “the Left is grooming our kids” over LGBTQ-inclusive flashcards

By Zoe Schacht
Colorado Newsline
 4 days ago
Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado speaks during a debate at the Sky Ute Resort and Casino in Ignacio at May 26, 2022. (William Woody for Colorado Newsline)

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert said in a tweet Tuesday that the left is “grooming” children in response to a North Carolina teacher resigning after using LGBTQ-inclusive flash cards. Boebert’s comments came the day before Pride Month began and weeks before a Colorado committee presents revisions to social studies education in the state that revokes mentions of LGBTQ people.

Grooming is a tool used by sexual predators to gain access to potential victims and coerce them into abuse, accordin g to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network .

At Ballentine Elementary School in North Carolina, a preschool teacher was using LGBTQ-inclusive flashcards to teach colors to students. In a statement from North Carolina state House Speaker Tim Moore, a Republican, the flashcards were not a part of the school’s curriculum and the principal was contacted immediately by Republican state Rep. Erin Paré. Paré said in the statement that the cards were not “age-appropriate.”

Coloradans raised concerns of “grooming” and submitted homophobic and transphobic feedback to LGBTQ-inclusive language in the state’s social studies curriculum. In the coming weeks, the Social Studies Standards Review Committee will present recommended revisions of the state’s curriculum to the Colorado State Board of Education.

The November draft of revisions included mentions of LGBTQ topics and people as well as references to African Americans, Latinos, Indigenous peoples and Asian Americans. Many of the mentions were removed from the latest draft and would not be included in kindergarten through fourth-grade teachings.

On Twitter, Boebert drew attention to the North Carolina incident. She claimed the teacher was using flashcards with a “pregnant man” to teach kids colors.

“ We went from Reading Rainbow to Randy Rainbow in a few decades, but don’t dare say the Left is grooming our kids,” Boebert said on Twitter.

Some Twitter users, responding to Boebert, brought up the 2004 arrest of her now-husband, Jayson Boebert, for lewd exposure at a Garfield County bowling alley . Others said the flashcards were accurate depictions of LGBTQ families.

Boebert did not respond to Newsline’s requests for comment.

The post Lauren Boebert says “the Left is grooming our kids” over LGBTQ-inclusive flashcards appeared first on Colorado Newsline .

Debbie Comerford
2d ago

if you are listening to boebert and mtg and fox of course you would think that. Dem are the only ones actually doing something to help the average american. please tell me one thing the repubs have done positive for Americans. dont tell me what they oppose.....that's easy....tell me what they believe in and have done that is good!

22
Michelle Mitchell
2d ago

The flash cards in question can be easily found in a web search. Showing illustrations of a man being pregnant, to school children, with no context around it, is psychological abuse.

8
Yolanda
2d ago

She must be thinking of her husband, who was convicted of indecent exposure, for flashing minors.

19
Colorado Newsline

ABOUT

Colorado Newsline is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, independent source of online news. It launched in July 2020. It provides fair and accurate reporting on politics, policy and other stories of interest to Colorado readers. Newsline is based in Denver, and coverage of activities at the Capitol are central to its mission, but its reporters are devoted to providing reliable information about the environment, health care, education, the economy, the justice system, the functioning of state government, and other topics that concern readers in all parts of the state, from Lamar to Dinosaur, from Durango to Sterling. All Newsline content is free to view.

 https://coloradonewsline.com

