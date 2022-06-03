ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Quad-Cities Pridefest Kicks Off TODAY!

By Sean Leary
QuadCities.com
QuadCities.com
 3 days ago
Join a community celebration to empower and bring awareness to the lives of the LGBTQ+ and its Allies!. Enjoy a weekend of Live music, Drag Shows, Pyro, Burlesque and...

WQAD

Hundreds attend the 2022 Quad Cities PrideFest

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Quad Cities PrideFest returned for a weekend of live music, drag shows, burlesque, food, vendors and more in its new location at Schwiebert Park in Rock Island. Organizers estimate nearly 2,000 people turned out for the two-day event on June 3-4. The family-friendly event...
KWQC

Quad Cities Pride Fest has begun

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Pride Fest is fully underway at Schwiebert park in Rock Island. Over the weekend guests can find everything from music, to drag shows and burlesque on display. There will be local vendors and organizations at the event, which runs from 2 p.m....
ROCK ISLAND, IL
