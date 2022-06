Florida is trying to make sure that students know the historic nature of communism . Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed a bill establishing a “Victims of Communism Memorial Day.” Legislation passed in four other states has established that same official day. Still, Florida’s bill goes further than most. Alongside another bill DeSantis signed last year, the new bill requires that high schools teach students about the true history of socialism and communism. What’s more, schools are now required to hear first-hand testimony from immigrants like us two who have suffered under socialist regimes abroad.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO