Last day to register to vote in the primary election

By Richard Roman
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On Friday, June 3, marks the deadline for New Yorkers to register for this year’s upcoming Primary Election Day on June 28. Voters are reminded that each state makes its own voting and election rules, including when and how to register.

New Yorkers who wish to vote in the 2022 Primary Election can register online , by mail, or in person at their local Board of Elections (BOE) by the deadline set. Mailed registration applications must be postmarked no later than June 3, and received by the BOE no later than June 8, In addition to notices of change of address from registered voters.

Voters may also register at their local BOE or any state agency participating in the National Voter Registration Act. An application to change one’s party enrollment for any primary election in 2022, must be received by the BOE no later than February 14, 2022.

To be eligible to vote in New York, you must:

  • be a United States citizen;
  • be 18 years old (you may pre-register at 16 or 17 but cannot vote until you are 18).
  • be a resident of this state and the county, city, or village for at least 30 days before the election.
  • not be in prison for a felony conviction.
  • not be adjudged mentally incompetent by a court.
  • not claim the right to vote elsewhere.
New Yorkers can also apply in person at the DMV when they complete a driver’s license, learner permit, or non-driver ID transaction. Those who already have a license, permit, or non-driver ID can register to vote by visiting the DMV website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

