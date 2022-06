She nose how to keep it real. “Love Is Blind” star Deepti Vempati slammed social media users for trolling her nose and asked that they stopped “making fun” of her features while going live on TikTok with co-star and rumored boyfriend Kyle Abrams. “You guys, this is my real nose,” the Netflix personality, 31, said (via Us Weekly). “Stop making fun of it.” She added, “This is how I was born. I’m not changing it.” Vempati also told the trolls that they should “get over it” because she has no plans to change her appearance, saying, “It’s my f–king face.” Abrams, 29, then jumped in...

