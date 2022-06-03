Woman Fights Off Would be Car Thief
(KNSI) — A Minneapolis man is charged after allegedly trying to steal the keys to a car and a woman’s purse Wednesday afternoon. Police were called to the Mogadishu Mart just after 4:15. A...knsiradio.com
What is that captured in the image? I saw something that appeared more advanced than this creature on my Trail Cam set up outside Chernobyl.
wish there were actual consequences to people committing crimes but with the current city council and mayor law and order is gone.
