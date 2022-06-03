ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Woman Fights Off Would be Car Thief

By Jennifer Lewerenz
knsiradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) — A Minneapolis man is charged after allegedly trying to steal the keys to a car and a woman’s purse Wednesday afternoon. Police were called to the Mogadishu Mart just after 4:15. A...

knsiradio.com

Comments / 11

Uncomfortable Truth
3d ago

What is that captured in the image? I saw something that appeared more advanced than this creature on my Trail Cam set up outside Chernobyl.

Reply
5
Susan Billings
2d ago

wish there were actual consequences to people committing crimes but with the current city council and mayor law and order is gone.

Reply
2
Related
fox9.com

Shooting at Coon Rapids apartment building leaves 1 dead

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A shooting at an apartment complex in Coon Rapids, Minnesota on Monday evening left one person dead and another hurt. Police responded at 4:49 p.m. to the Spring House apartments on Springbrook Drive NW for the reports of shots fired inside the apartment building.
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot In Hilltop, 1 Arrested

HILLTOP, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a man was shot in a small Twin Cities suburb Saturday evening, and another man was arrested in connection with the incident. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement responded to the 4700 block of Central Avenue Northeast in Hilltop around 7:45 p.m. Officers learned a shooting occurred inside an apartment building, but they were unable to locate anyone with injuries. The sheriff’s office said a man later showed up at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. He is in stable condition. Police also learned a vehicle left the scene after the shooting. Officers found that vehicle and arrested the man occupying it. He is being held at the Anoka County Jail awaiting charges. The shooting remains under investigation. Hilltop is a city of less than 800 people that lies within Columbia Heights.
HILLTOP, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Police Investigate Shots-Fired Calls

Brooklyn Park police had a busy weekend responding to several reports of shots fired. Starting Friday at around 9:30 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired in the 5800 block of 73rd Ave. N. Police say they found evidence of gunfire as well as two unoccupied vehicles with bullet damage. Reports say they did not find victims or suspects and no witnesses would cooperate with police. Officers helped security disburse a large group.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Theft#Car Thief#Minneapolis#Property Crime#The Mogadishu Mart
KEYC

Two teenagers found dead in Medford identified

MEDFORD, Minn. (KTTC) – Two teenagers were found dead Friday in a residence in Medford, Minnesota. According to Steele County Sheriff’s Office, it responded to a suspicious incident in the 200 block of 1st Street NW at 8:22 p.m. Upon arrival, assistance was requested from the Bureau of...
knsiradio.com

Trial for Two Former Minneapolis Police Officers Delayed Until January

(KNSI) — The trial for two former Minneapolis police officers accused of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter stemming from the May 2020 death of George Floyd has been postponed until next year. A Hennepin County judge partially granted a request made by attorneys for J. Alexander Kueng and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Man found dead in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department says officers found a man in his 30s with fatal gunshot wounds in Loring Park early Sunday morning. MPD Public Information Officer Garrett Parten said in an announcement that officers responded to reports of gunshots near the area of 14th and Willow streets in Loring Park at about 12:20 a.m. Sunday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WDIO-TV

Minneapolis 3-year-old shot in stomach

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A 3-year-old boy in Minneapolis recovering from a gunshot wound to his stomach. The Star Tribune reports the boy was shot outside a residence in north Minneapolis around 8:45 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to North Memorial Hospital where he underwent surgery. A police spokesman says the...
ccxmedia.org

Golden Valley Police Investigate Armed Carjacking at Wirth Golf Course

Golden Valley police are investigating a carjacking at Theodore Wirth Golf Course. According to police, a man was walking out of the chalet on Friday when someone approached him at gunpoint. The gunman took his Audi convertible and allegedly $3,000 worth of golf equipment. Golden Valley police recovered the vehicle later that day.
fox9.com

Semi-truck driver runs red light, kills SUV driver in Blaine: authorities

BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A semi-truck driver ran a red light and hit an SUV, killing the driver, according to authorities. The Minnesota State Patrol's report says the crash happened at 4:32 a.m. on June 6. A semi-truck, driven by a 37-year-old man from East Bethel, was driving southbound on Highway 65 near the intersection of 109th Avenue Northeast when he ran a red light, hitting an SUV, which was being driven eastbound on 109th Avenue Northeast.
CBS Minnesota

Woman, 49, Arrested In Connection With Homicide At St. Paul Senior Living Apartment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say they have arrested a woman in connection with a homicide at a senior living apartment building on Friday. The 49-year-old woman was arrested on the 1500 block of Chicago Avenue South in Minneapolis on Sunday, police said. She is being held at the Ramsey County Jail. WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they have been formally charged. Officers were responding to a welfare check Friday at 7 p.m. when they found a man in his 50s, dead from a gunshot wound, in an apartment on the 700 block of East Seventh Street.
CBS Minnesota

Next Drive: Semi Driver Runs Red Light On Hwy 65, Hits SUV, Killing Driver

BLAINE, Minn. (WCCO) — A Coon Rapids woman was killed Monday morning when a semi driver ran a red light and struck the SUV she was driving, authorities say. The Minnesota State Patrol said a semi truck driver was heading south on Highway 65 in Blaine when he ran a red light and hit an SUV going east on 109th Avenue Northeast. The 51-year-old woman driving the SUV died at the scene, the state patrol said. The semi driver, a 37-year-old East Bethel man, suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized. (credit: MnDOT) Highway 65 was closed in both directions for hours during the morning commute, but has since reopened.
voiceofalexandria.com

Law enforcement in central Minnesota responds to a report of gunshots

(Sartell, MN)--Authorities in central Minnesota responded to a report of gunshots fired over the weekend. According to the report, on Sunday afternoon Sartell officers were called to shots fired in the 400 block of 3rd Street South in Sartell. Officials say when law enforcement officers arrived on the scene, the...
SARTELL, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee police calls, May 23-30

The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents May 23-30. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. May 24: A...
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Driver Strikes Woman After Leaving Taco Bell Drive-Thru Line In A Rage

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WCCO) — A 59-year-old woman from Brooklyn Center has been charged with criminal vehicular operation for allegedly striking a pedestrian in an alcohol-involved case of drive-thru rage. The incident happened at about 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon near Xerxes Avenue and Bass Lake Road. Police responding to the scene found a woman unconscious and injured. She was taken to the hospital with extensive life-threatening injuries, including numerous broken bones from her legs to her neck, and serious internal bleeding. According to filed charges, witnesses at the scene described a black Audi striking the woman before fleeing the scene. Another witness,...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
trfradio.com

Woman Dies in Accident Involving a Semi

A Coon Rapids area woman was killed in a 2 vehicle accident this morning in Anoka County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the accident involved a 2013 Peterbilt Semi. The driver of the semi was taken to hospital, and treated for injuries troopers at the scene describe as Non-life Threatening.

Comments / 0

Community Policy