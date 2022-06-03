ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the best Nintendo Switch deals from the Walmart+ Weekend savings event

By Mariana Best
SFGate
SFGate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Walmart+ members can shop over a dozen popular Nintendo Switch titles at a discounted price during the Walmart+ Weekend savings...

ComicBook

Amazon Restocks PS5 Consoles in an Unusual Way

Amazon announced a new PlayStation 5 restock this week, but this time, things work a bit differently. Instead of just scrambling in to get a PlayStation 5 only to find them already scooped up by scalpers or others who got in sooner, those looking to buy the console from Amazon now have to request an invitation to this buying event. Requesting that invite doesn't necessarily mean that you'll be one of the people chosen to acquire a PlayStation 5, but it's a unique authentication method regardless that we may see used again in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Costco members can buy a PlayStation 5 bundle right now (update: sold out)

Update June 6th, 8:03PM ET: Costco has removed the landing page for its PlayStation 5 bundle, indicating it has sold out or is simply no longer available. If you’re a Costco member, you now have another chance at nabbing Sony’s PlayStation 5 console. Right now, the retailer is selling the disc-based PS5 console in a bundle with an extra DualSense controller, a Pulse 3D wireless headset, a DualSense charging station, and four $25 PlayStation Store gift cards all for $789.99. If you want to take part but are not a member, you’ll have to purchase a Costco membership, which starts at $60 a year.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Score 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for only a dollar

With over 100 games to download at any given time, including day one access to first party releases like Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, it's hard to argue with the usual price of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (AU$15.95 (opens in new tab)/NZ$19.95 (opens in new tab)) and PC Game Pass (AU$10.95 (opens in new tab)/NZ$12.95 (opens in new tab)).
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today, although it is getting a lot better.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Nintendo#Nintendo World#Video Game#Future Publishing#Luigi S Mansion 3 Lrb
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

Sega, still doing what Nintendon’t, announces a tiny Sega CD retro console

Sega's Genesis Mini console was one of the only officially licensed retro emulation boxes that came close to the NES and SNES Classics' combination of software quality and hardware authenticity, even if its emulation wasn't quite perfect and its game selection was missing some heavy hitters. The company's mini-Game Gear was also the first officially licensed device to make the mini-console fad portable.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Users Can Buy Controversial Xbox 360 Game Again After 12 Years

Xbox users across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can buy one of the Xbox 360's most controversial games again after 12 years. The Xbox 360 is Microsoft's best-selling console of all time, and it's not even close. And it's been the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation counterpart a run for its money. It did this with a plethora of great exclusives and timed exclusives ranging from the Gears of War series to Mass Effect. Beyond exclusivity, there was generally a large collection of great games and new IP during that console generation. Like every generation though, there were also some stinkers, such as Sonic the Hedgehog, more commonly known as Sonic '06.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Game for August 2022 Potentially Leaked

It looks like a new game that may be coming to PlayStation Plus in August 2022 could have just been discovered. Within the past week, Sony hasn't only divulged the games that will coming to PS Plus in June, but it also announced another free title that will be landing on the service in July. Now, hot off the heels of this announcement, some fans think they may have discovered another game that could be coming to PlayStation Plus in mid-August.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Buy a PS5 and gaming monitor combo at Dell and save $450

With stock shortages still being a relative problem when trying to find a PlayStation 5, this bundle from Dell is a good opportunity to pick one up if you need a whole gaming setup. With a monitor, the PS5 disc version, Gran Turismo 7, and an extra red DualSense controller, Dell offers you the bundle for just $1,295, down from $1,745, making it one of the best PlayStation deals you’re going to find today.
RETAIL
ComicBook

New Sega Mini Console Revealed

Following a tease late last month, Sega has officially unveiled a new mini console in the style of the Sega Genesis Mini called... Mega Drive Mini 2. The Sega Genesis Mini was referred to as the Mega Drive Mini internationally, and this seems to be a direct follow-up that will include 50 different Mega Drive and Mega CD titles. While not a mini Dreamcast like some might have hoped, it keeps that dream alive given Sega's continued interest in miniature recreations of past consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Nintendo Switch deals 2022: The best discounts on consoles and bundles in June

Since the original console launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been incredibly popular with gamers of all ages and, as such, Switch deals are extremely hard to come by.With the ability to bring everything from Pokémon and Animal Crossing to Mario and Zelda to life in your hands, the Switch is undoubtedly one of the brand’s most successful launches ever.But with consistently good sales for a number of years, followed by fluctuating stock levels due to an even greater surge in demand during the pandemic, it makes sense that the brand would be reluctant to offer any major reductions....
FIFA
The Independent

PS5 stock – live: Game, Very and Studio restocks available now – how to buy the console

UPDATE: The PS5 is in stock at Very, Game the BT Shop, Studio and The Game Collection. It has sold out at Box. The PS5 could restock at Amazon this week. Read on for more information.It’s hard to believe, but it’s actually been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released into the world, and a whole year since we started officially tracking PS5 restocks. Despite it being out for such a long time, it’s still a challenge trying to get your hands on the console. Still, the situation has massively improved online in recent months. Consoles were pretty much in stock...
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

The 16 Most Popular Nintendo DS Games of All Time

If you grew up in the late 90s, you would have gotten your hands on a Nintendo DS at some point. Whether you purchased the original silver handheld DS or the Nintendo DS Lite, you would have had a collection of fun games to go along with it. If you've...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Bill & Ted's Excellent Retro Collection Announced for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation

In a truly surprising move, Limited Run Games today announced Bill & Ted's Excellent Retro Collection, a compilation featuring two old-school games that first released on the Nintendo Entertainment System and Game Boy. The collection includes Bill & Ted's Excellent Video Game Adventure and Bill & Ted's Excellent Game Boy Adventure: A Bogus Journey. Pre-orders for the collection will go on sale June 9th, and will be offered on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. The game will retail for $34.99, while a collector's edition will be offered for $59.99. The latter version includes a retro box, dust sleeve, and Wyld Stallyns soundtrack.
VIDEO GAMES
SFGate

SFGate

