Valentino Escape Collection to Be Feted in Vacation Hot Spots

By Jean E. Palmieri
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
Mytheresa will be selling the collection. courtesy of Mytheresa

Valentino is embracing escapism again this summer.

For the second year in a row, creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli has created a capsule collection inspired by select archival motifs of the brand that he has reimagined in a new chapter called Valentino Escape 2022.

The prints — Round Rain and Giraffa reedition, both from 1966, and Valentino Waves multicolor from 1970 — have been reproduced on caftans, swimwear, flowy dress and kimonos for women and Bermuda shorts, shirts, sweatshirts and T-shirts in light fabrics for men.

The line is complemented by exclusive Valentino Garavani tote bags that sport the same motifs as the apparel.

The line will launch on June 15 at Mytheresa, the brand’s global e-commerce partner, and there will be events held in Saint-Tropez, Capri, Forte Dei Marmi and Mykonos.

In the U.S., the company will open pop-ups in Nantucket called Valentino at Olivela from June 10 to 26, and at Neiman Marcus in NorthPark from June 20 to July 5. The collection will also be offered in July at the brand’s new East Hampton, New York, store at 53 Main Street, which is slated to open in mid-June.

