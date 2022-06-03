ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Suspects at large after Atascadero home invasion robbery

 4 days ago

All three suspects described as white male adults

– On Thursday at approximately 2:01 p.m., officers from the Atascadero Police Department responded to a report of a home invasion robbery in the 5400 block of Capistrano Avenue. A female called 911 and reported her neighbor ran into her yard reporting he had three masked men enter his residence, assault him and begin to steal property from his house. Officers arrived and learned a male and female were at their residence when someone knocked on the door. The female opened the door and three masked men forced their way inside.

One male was armed with a handgun and one had a knife. The three went to the bedroom where the male resident was located and assaulted him, demanding money. The male resident and female were able to flee outside. It was initially reported the suspects left the location in a vehicle but that was later determined to be inaccurate. The suspects fled on foot, according to APD. A lengthy check of the area by officers ended without locating the suspects.

All three suspects were described as white male adults, one wearing a white tank top, one wearing a black jacket, and one wearing a grey sweatshirt.

The police department’s investigations unit is actively investigating the incident.

