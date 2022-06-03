GIS to host Hiring Event at Fletcher

Fletcher Technical Community College is excited to announce the grand reopening of the B1 Bank Library. The library, located on Fletcher’s campus closed in August 2021, after receiving devastating damage caused by Hurricane Ida. Fletcher released a statement expressing its excitement to welcome the library back to campus, encouraging...
Dave & Busters could be negotiating a deal to open a Lafayette location. The entertainment business filed a permit for property at 201 Spring Farm Road last week with Lafayette Consolidated Government, online records show. The property is part of an undeveloped section southeast of the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center.
The Louisiana Department of Education has announced the 2023 Teacher and Principal of the Year Finalists and the list includes a Terrebonne Parish teacher!. The educators are nominated because, according to the LDOE website, they make exceptional gains with students and guide them to achieve at the highest levels. LDOE said the semi-finalists’ commitment to student success exemplifies Louisiana’s teaching profession. The semi-finalists will be honored at the 16th Annual Excellent Educators Awards Gala on July 30, in New Orleans.
Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce invites the community to come out and shop local at its Pop-Up at the Chamber event on Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The pop-up event will feature a wide variety of local vendors to choose from, including food, fashion, art, and much more. Food vendors include Body by Thomas, Flami Nguyen, Jones Specialty Foods, and Shredskiz Preps & Grill. Guests will also receive information about the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce.
Nicholls State University announced it will host Esports Summer Camps for those that are interested in playing video games in a highly organized competitive environment. Two Esports Summer Camps sessions will take place on the Nicholls State University campus on the following dates, July 18-22, and July 25-29, 2022. In...
On Friday, June 3, Vandebilt Catholic High School hosted the 2022 President’s Banquet in the Kolb center on campus. Jeremy Gueldner, VCHS president, presented awards for President’s Distinguished Service and Hall of Fame. Doug Hamilton, VCHS Director of Advancement and Alumni presented the award for Alumni of the Year. Guests included VCHS administration and faculty, Diocesan officials, Brothers of the Sacred Heart leaders, family, friends, supporters, and past Alumni of the Year and past Hall of Fame inductees.
When Harry's Ace Hardware on Magazine Street announced in December it was closing, there was much nostalgic lamenting about the death of the traditional Main Street shop. At the time, the owners cited rising costs, competition from online and big box home-improvement retailers, and the effect of storms like Hurricane Ida for making the business untenable after four generations of continuous operation.
Over 90 percent of Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish inmates will get re-released back into communities. Some local leaders make up a Bayou Region Re-Entry Team that is taking strides to provide the incarcerated with resources to return as productive citizens and a Bayou Region Coalition Meeting was recently held where the team updated the public on programs along with their success stories.
VACHERIE, La. (WVUE) - A milestone was reached this week in St. James Parish. Edwin Octave Jr., the oldest lifelong resident in a Vacherie community turned 100, marking his centenarian milestone. Edwin was married for 76 years to Lilly Rose who passed away in 2017 at age 95. His children,...
Cargill says they will begin the process of closing the salt mine located on Avery Island in Iberia Parish prompting the closure of the mine and surrounding area. A spokesperson for Cargill tells KATC that the process will begin on June 6, 2022. The company will fill the mine with water. They say the move marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey to safely close the oldest operating salt mine in the United States.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Get otter here! The Baton Rouge Zoo is hosting a Guest Appreciation weekend. As a thank you to the community for their support, Zoo visitors of all ages can enjoy a “Buy One, Get One” pricing on admissions. Beginning June 4 at...
Conrad John Roesky, 70, a native of New Orleans and a resident of Houma, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022. Per Conrad’s wishes, there will be no memorial services. He is survived by his son, Eric Roesky; grandchild, Grayson Roesky; brother, Karl Roesky; sisters, Linda Metrailer, Karen Hare, and Gwendolyn Huffman.
La’Donte Buckhanan is taking his first plane trip June 11, traveling to Delaware. If all goes well, he can fly the plane back home when he returns later this summer. The Madisonville native and recent Mandeville High School graduate was one of 20 students in the nation chosen to attend the U.S. Navy Summer Flight Program at Delaware State starting June 12. It’s an eight-week training program valued at $24,000 but delivered at no cost.
Louisiana’s nine existing medical marijuana pharmacies would have a near-exclusive right to open new locations in the fast-growing marijuana space, under a bill that was heavily rewritten by the state Senate Thursday. Sens. Patrick McMath, R-Covington, and Jay Luneau, D-Alexandria, who are among the lawmakers who have negotiated over...
Otis B. Purvis, age 76, passed away Saturday June 4, 2022. He was a longtime resident of Houma, La. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the memorial at Covenant Church at 4863 West Park in Houma from 10:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Otis...
Starbucks workers at a New Orleans store have voted to join Workers United, becoming the first of the coffee giant’s stores in Louisiana to unionize. The successful vote, which took place over Friday and Saturday at a Starbucks warehouse across the street from the Carrollton neighborhood coffee shop, comes a little more than a week after workers at a Birmingham, Alabama store joined Workers United in a near-unanimous vote.
A COVID-19 outbreak at the Duson Police Department has led to Police Chief Kip Judice calling in extra help from the sheriff's offices in Acadia and Lafayette parishes, as well as Louisiana State Police.
An Ascension Parish public works employee served as one of the major suppliers to a Donaldsonville-based drug ring that funneled pounds of methamphetamine to the streets of the Baton Rouge area, federal prosecutors allege. A recently unsealed federal grand jury indictment lays out the mechanics of the ring's operations last...
Jimmy Joseph Ledet (86), a native of Cut Off, LA, resident of Thibodaux, LA, died at 11:34 am on June 3, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Verlin Pitre Ledet, daughters Sally and Allison Ledet, sons John (Gwen) and Peter Ledet, stepsons Todd, David (Chrystle) and Douglas (Ellen) Pitre, grandchildren, Rachael (Chad) Authement, Jennifer (Jason) Champagne, Sarah LeBlanc, Adam (Emma), Alex (Chelsea), Eric (Nicole), and Evan Ledet, Julie Porche, and Madison Harrell, step-grandchildren, Jeremy, Amanda, Nicholas, Emily, Jordan, Kaylee, Macy (Brandon), Renee (Darrell), Kacie and Elise, great grandchildren, Kaylee and Cullen Champagne, Kaleb and Katelyn Authement, Jake, Luke, Ali, Arthur, Claire, Chloe, and Paul Ledet, Scarlett LeBlanc, great step-grandsons Dominic and Easton.
