GIS to host Hiring Event at Fletcher

The Louisiana Department of Education has announced the 2023 Teacher and Principal of the Year Finalists and the list includes a Terrebonne Parish teacher!. The educators are nominated because, according to the LDOE website, they make exceptional gains with students and guide them to achieve at the highest levels. LDOE said the semi-finalists’ commitment to student success exemplifies Louisiana’s teaching profession. The semi-finalists will be honored at the 16th Annual Excellent Educators Awards Gala on July 30, in New Orleans.

TERREBONNE PARISH, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO