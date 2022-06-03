Stories from the Stoop: Dana Moore

(WEAA)— A Baltimore man is working to transform vacant properties into community assets and housing for veterans. “Baltimore needs to step up and make a change…” says Dimitri Pasoras. Pasoras joins Gabe Ortis to discuss the dangers of abandoned properties and how he is working to address...
We begin Midday today with an update on the latest CDC data showing an uptick in COVID-19 infection and hospitalization in Baltimore City and surrounding counties in recent days. Joining us to explain what the numbers tell us about the state of the COVID pandemic in our region is Dr....
As Father's Day approaches, during Pride Month, people are reminded that adopting a child isn't always an easy process, especially if you are gay. David Marshall said the stars aligned when he found his son, and now, he's making it his mission to help others become parents. Marshall had two...
Baltimore County Council members' frustration with the school system about late buses boiled over Monday night. The council used its power to stop a requested transfer of money within the school system it saved on salaries due to vacancies to punish school officials. Late school buses is the issue Cathy...
In this Maryland Peace of Mind segment, we're talking about healing. Healing from the death of a friend or family member. Joining us is Annette March-Grier, president of Roberta's House, a grief support center in Baltimore.
Hogan's spokesman: 'The governor requested a clear and detailed plan ... and this isn't it'. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday sent a letter in response to Gov. Larry Hogan on the city's crime-fighting efforts, inviting the governor to visit the city to see efforts underway. Video above: Mayor reacts...
(Kevin Ruck/Adobe Stock Images) Baltimore, Maryland is a city rich in history. "Baltimore was established in 1729 and named for the Irish barony of Baltimore (seat of the Calvert family, proprietors of the colony of Maryland). It was created as a port for shipping tobacco and grain, and soon local waterways were being harnessed for flour milling."
The dispute over a proposed massive development on Maryland’s Eastern Shore is back in court. Eleven Talbot County residents and a nonprofit group formed by one of them have sued the Maryland Department of the Environment. They accuse the agency of violating state law by letting construction proceed at the Lakeside development in Trappe after the county planning commission withdrew its approval.
It’s slowly filling up, says the church trustee who tried for a year to get the city to fix the water main break at the CSX bridge over North Avenue. Seven months after the city stopped spewing millions of gallons of water off a railroad bridge next door, Mount Hebron Baptist Church is faced with a new infrastructure crisis.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Randallstown's chapter of the NAACP is urging Gov. Larry Hogan to declare a "public emergency" and deploy the National Guard to Baltimore in an effort to quell rising gun violence in the city. "This violence in the City of Baltimore is a crisis and up...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City seventh-grader died during what was supposed to be a fun time away from home. Now an entire community—including his family members—are searching for answers.
Officials say seventh-grader Athumani Brown died during a visit to a camp in Cecil County.
Brown was a student at Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School.
His devastated mother described her anguish on Twitter.
“This is every mother’s horrific nightmare,” she said on the social media website. “My baby left happy, healthy, and smiling for a 7th grade trip to NorthBay and now we have to bury him.”
His mother is now asking for answers.
“I want...
MARYLAND, USA — It's Pride Month and people are celebrating the LGBTQ+ community throughout the DMV area, including in Maryland. There are several pride celebrations throughout the state, but here's a detailed look at how to celebrate in Frederick, Montgomery and Prince George's Counties. Pride Events in Frederick County.
BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Baltimore City Schools say Athumani Brown is the seventh-grader at Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School who passed away during a field trip on June 1.
Brown and his classmates were at NorthBay Adventure Camp in Cecil County when he suffered a “significant medical event.”
Baltimore City Schools released this statement on Sunday:
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the school community as we mourn and process the loss of a son, a student and a young member of our community.
Since the tragedy, City Schools has been in frequent communication with NorthBay Adventure Camp. NorthBay will conduct...
LAUREL, Md. — Even after the announcement that Abbott Nutrition resume production of its specialty formula Elecare at its factor in Michigan, families are still struggling with the nationwide infant formula shortage. Recognizing that relief is still weeks away for parents desperate to feed their children, one Maryland mom...
A Baltimore man has been arrested for double homicide that occurred back in April, officials say. Lamarr Candia, 27, allegedly shot and killed Robert Carter, 33, and Kennard Wilds, 27, at a gas station on the 3300 block of Garrison Boulevard shortly before 9 p.m., April 29, Baltimore Police say.
Comments / 0