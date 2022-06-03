Stories from the Stoop: Dana Moore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City seventh-grader died during what was supposed to be a fun time away from home. Now an entire community—including his family members—are searching for answers. Officials say seventh-grader Athumani Brown died during a visit to a camp in Cecil County. Brown was a student at Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School. His devastated mother described her anguish on Twitter. “This is every mother’s horrific nightmare,” she said on the social media website. “My baby left happy, healthy, and smiling for a 7th grade trip to NorthBay and now we have to bury him.” His mother is now asking for answers. “I want...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO