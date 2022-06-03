ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stories from the Stoop: Dana Moore

Cover picture for the articleHere's a a Stoop Story from Baltimore City’s first Chief...

wypr.org

Health Comm. Dr. Letitia Dzirasa: Update on the recent COVID uptick

We begin Midday today with an update on the latest CDC data showing an uptick in COVID-19 infection and hospitalization in Baltimore City and surrounding counties in recent days. Joining us to explain what the numbers tell us about the state of the COVID pandemic in our region is Dr....
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore man sheds light on issues 'adopting while gay'

As Father's Day approaches, during Pride Month, people are reminded that adopting a child isn't always an easy process, especially if you are gay. David Marshall said the stars aligned when he found his son, and now, he's making it his mission to help others become parents. Marshall had two...
wypr.org

Baltimore County Council punishes school system over late buses

Baltimore County Council members' frustration with the school system about late buses boiled over Monday night. The council used its power to stop a requested transfer of money within the school system it saved on salaries due to vacancies to punish school officials. Late school buses is the issue Cathy...
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore mayor formally responds to governor about violent crime

Hogan's spokesman: 'The governor requested a clear and detailed plan ... and this isn't it'. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday sent a letter in response to Gov. Larry Hogan on the city's crime-fighting efforts, inviting the governor to visit the city to see efforts underway. Video above: Mayor reacts...
Channelocity

Most expensive Baltimore neighborhoods--do you own a home here?

(Kevin Ruck/Adobe Stock Images) Baltimore, Maryland is a city rich in history. "Baltimore was established in 1729 and named for the Irish barony of Baltimore (seat of the Calvert family, proprietors of the colony of Maryland). It was created as a port for shipping tobacco and grain, and soon local waterways were being harnessed for flour milling."
Bay Journal

Lawsuit seeks to halt large development on Maryland’s Eastern Shore

The dispute over a proposed massive development on Maryland’s Eastern Shore is back in court. Eleven Talbot County residents and a nonprofit group formed by one of them have sued the Maryland Department of the Environment. They accuse the agency of violating state law by letting construction proceed at the Lakeside development in Trappe after the county planning commission withdrew its approval.
baltimorebrew.com

Backed-up sewage befouls West Baltimore church’s baptismal pool

It’s slowly filling up, says the church trustee who tried for a year to get the city to fix the water main break at the CSX bridge over North Avenue. Seven months after the city stopped spewing millions of gallons of water off a railroad bridge next door, Mount Hebron Baptist Church is faced with a new infrastructure crisis.
CBS Baltimore

Mother Demands Answers After Baltimore Student Dies From ‘Medical Event’ At NorthBay Adventure Camp

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City seventh-grader died during what was supposed to be a fun time away from home. Now an entire community—including his family members—are searching for answers. Officials say seventh-grader Athumani Brown died during a visit to a camp in Cecil County. Brown was a student at Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School. His devastated mother described her anguish on Twitter.  “This is every mother’s horrific nightmare,” she said on the social media website. “My baby left happy, healthy, and smiling for a 7th grade trip to NorthBay and now we have to bury him.” His mother is now asking for answers. “I want...
WUSA

Event guide for celebrating Pride Month in Maryland

MARYLAND, USA — It's Pride Month and people are celebrating the LGBTQ+ community throughout the DMV area, including in Maryland. There are several pride celebrations throughout the state, but here's a detailed look at how to celebrate in Frederick, Montgomery and Prince George's Counties. Pride Events in Frederick County.
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Schools Identify Student Who Died During A Field Trip

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Baltimore City Schools say Athumani Brown is the seventh-grader at Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School who passed away during a field trip on June 1. Brown and his classmates were at NorthBay Adventure Camp in Cecil County when he suffered a “significant medical event.” Baltimore City Schools released this statement on Sunday: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the school community as we mourn and process the loss of a son, a student and a young member of our community. Since the tragedy, City Schools has been in frequent communication with NorthBay Adventure Camp. NorthBay will conduct...
