Who ever would’ve thought that a team like the Buccaneers would be so desperate for a replacement for Ryan Fitzpatrick?. After reports surfaced announcing the end of Ryan Fitzpatrick’s career in the NFL, it is safe to say that he will go down in history as one of the most unique quarterbacks to ever play the game. The Buccaneers saw part of the reason why first-hand.

TAMPA, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO