Bills sign veteran WR Tavon Austin to one-year deal

 4 days ago

The Buffalo Bills signed veteran wide receiver Tavon Austin to a one-year contract Friday.

A first-round pick (eighth overall) in 2013, the 32-year-old Austin is entering his 10th NFL season.

He caught 24 passes for 213 yards and one touchdown in 13 games (three starts) with Jacksonville in 2021.

Austin has 244 receptions for 2,239 yards and 16 touchdowns in 113 games (53 starts) with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams (2013-17), Dallas Cowboys (2018-19), Green Bay Packers (2020) and Jaguars.

He has also rushed for 1,361 yards and has career totals of 5,534 all-purpose yards and 29 touchdowns.

NFL team welcomes first openly trans cheerleader to squad: 'More people need to see this'

Justine Lindsay just made National Football League history. The 29-year-old recently became the first openly trans NFL cheerleader after she was selected as the newest member of the Carolina Panthers' cheerleading squad, the TopCats. In a March Instagram post announcing that she was joining the squad, Lindsay came out as trans to her new teammates and the rest of her community. "Cats Out the Bag you are looking at the newest member of the Carolina Panthers TopCats Cheerleader's @topcats as the first Transgender female," she captioned a photo of her smiling in her cheerleading uniform.
CHARLOTTE, NC
