Pro Bowl center Alex Mack officially retires after 204 games

 3 days ago

Seven-time Pro Bowl center Alex Mack confirmed his retirement Friday after 13 seasons with three teams.

“… I have decided to hang up my cleats,” he posted on Twitter. “I am so grateful to the game of football and everything it has given me. From the very start it helped shape who I am and taught me life lessons. I started to play football because it was fun and that never changed.”

Mack, 36, started all 17 games in his first season with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021 after seven years with the Cleveland Browns (2009-15) and five with the Atlanta Falcons (2016-20).

A first-round pick by Cleveland in 2009 and a member of the Hall of Fame’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s, Mack started all of his 204 regular season and postseason games. He missed 11 games in 2014 and two games in 2020.

