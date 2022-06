Chicago half marathon 2022: Bank of America 13.1 steps off Sunday in Garfield Park

Chicago's newest half marathon is Sunday.

The Bank of America Chicago 13.1 race starts at 7 a.m. in Garfield Park on the West Side of the city.

According to marathon officials, about 5,000 runners are registered for Sunday's run.

Leading the way on a course starting and finishing in Garfield Park is a field of talented elite athletes, including three-time Bank of America Chicago Marathon champion Daniel Romanchuk and former Olympian Diane Nukuri.

Route

Traffic closures:

- Schraeder Drive: Start to Central Park Avenue, 6:30 to 7:45 a.m.

- Central Park: Schraeder to Franklin Boulevard, 6:30 to 9 a.m.

- Franklin: Central Park to Homan Avenue, 6:30 to 9 a.m.

- Franklin: Homan to Sacramento Boulevard, 6:30 to 9 a.m.

- Sacramento: Franklin to Augusta Boulevard, 6:45 to 9 a.m.

- Sacramento: Augusta to Luis Munoz Marin Drive, 6:45 to 8:30 a.m.

- Luis Munoz Marin Drive: Humboldt Drive to Humboldt Boulevard, 6:45 to 8:30 a.m.

- Luis Munoz Marin Drive: Humboldt Boulevard to Cortez Street 6:45 to 8:30 a.m.

- Luis Munoz Marin Drive: Cortez to Sacramento, 6:45 to 8:30 a.m.

- Sacramento: Luiz Munoz Marin Drive to Franklin, 6:45 to 9 a.m.

- Franklin: Sacramento to Central Park, 6:30 to 9 a.m.

- Central Park: Franklin to Fulton Boulevard, 6:30 to 9 a.m.

- Central Park: Fulton to Schraeder Drive, 6:30 to 9 a.m.

- Schraeder: Central Park to Hamlin Avenue, 6:45 to 9:15 a.m.

- Hamlin: Schraeder to Madison Street, 6:45 to 9:15 a.m.

- Madison: Hamlin to Central Park, 6:45 to 9:15 a.m.

- Central Park: Jackson Boulevard to Polk Street, 6:45 to 10:30 a.m.

- Polk: Central Park to Independence Boulevard, 6:45 to 10:30 a.m.

- Independence: Polk to Roosevelt Road, 6:45 to 9:30 a.m.

- Independence: Roosevelt to Douglas Boulevard, 7 to 9:45 a.m.

- Douglas: Independence to Albany Avenue, 7 to 9:40 a.m.

- Sacramento Drive: Douglas to Ogden Avenue, 7 to 9:40 a.m.

- Ogden: Sacramento Drive to Farrar Drive, 7 to 9:40 a.m.

- Farrar: Ogden to Sacramento Drive, 7 to 9:45 a.m.

- Sacramento Drive: Farrar to Douglas, 7 to 9:45 a.m.

- Douglas: Sacramento Drive to Central Park, 7 to 10 a.m.

- Douglas: Central Park to Independence, 7 to 10:15 a.m.

- Independence: Douglas to Polk, 7 to 10:30 a.m.

- Polk: Independence to Central Park, 7 to 10:30 a.m.

- Central Park: Polk to Lexington Street, 7 to 10:30 a.m.

- Central Park: Lexington to Madison, 7 to 10:30 a.m.

- Madison: Central Park to Hamlin, 7 to 10:30 a.m.

- Hamlin: Madison to Washington Boulevard, 7 to 10:30 a.m.

- Washington: Hamlin to finish, 7 to 10:30 a.m.