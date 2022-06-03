ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices in LA, Orange counties rise to record highs for 7th straight day

 3 days ago

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose to a record Friday for the seventh consecutive day, increasing 4.5 cents to $6.266, its ninth consecutive increase.

The average price has risen 17.5 cents over the past nine days, including 2.1 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 16.8 cents more than one week ago, 43.9 cents higher than one month ago and $2.032 greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price rose 4.6 cents to its seventh consecutive record, $6.246, its eighth consecutive increase. It has risen 18.7 cents over the past eight days, including 2.1 cents Thursday.

The Orange County average price is 17.9 cents more than one week ago, 46.9 cents higher than one month ago and $2.062 greater than one year ago The Los Angeles County average price has increased $1.47 since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 "sent shock waves through the oil market that have kept oil costs elevated," said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. The Orange County average price has increased $1.469.

Crude oil costs account for slightly more than half of the pump price, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

READ MORE: Rep. Adam Schiff proposes suspending federal gas tax, increasing taxes on oil profits

A California congressman is introducing a new bill designed to lower gas prices. This comes as Los Angeles County hit a new record for gas prices Tuesday.

The rest of the price includes the other components of gasoline, production costs, distribution costs, overhead costs for all involved in production, distribution and sales, taxes and carbon offset fees in California paid by the refineries.

The national average price rose 4.6 cents to a record $4.761, after increasing 4.9 cents Wednesday and 4.4 cents Thursday. The national average has set records 22 of the past 25 days.

"Memorial Day travel volume added to the demand for gasoline last weekend which had a direct impact in gas prices here in Southern California and the rest of the country," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

"It is hard to know what will happen with prices, but the upward pressure will likely last in the coming weeks and months as people take summer road trips."

CBS LA

Orange County residents cutting back on spending to fill up gas tanks

With gas prices over $6 a gallon, Mercy Macharia picked up nothing extra on her Target run in Anaheim."I really wanted makeup for myself but for real," she said. "I'd rather stop today and just think about it some other time because I have to fill up my gas today." Other shoppers shared the same story, having their wish lists unfulfilled and skipping out on the small stuff because of gas prices."I saw a spatula I liked and I thought 'No I can't get it,'" said Anaheim resident Micki Rediess. "I like interesting tools for my kitchen and thought 'No can't get it,' [and] passed it up."When it comes to the fun stuff, whether it's for the kids or oneself, the motto these days for many is to toss those aside as soaring gas prices east into many people's savings. "Doing a lot less for those extra activities and things like that to save money," said Anaheim resident Rebecca Mugica. "Finding deals and places to go that aren't so expensive."Rising food prices have also set shoppers back as their tab at the grocery store continues to grow."We need to cut down and go to cheaper that's unhealthy," said Anaheim resident Judy Marenco. 
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
SFGate

$50M Orange County Mansion Known as Ocean's 13 Is a SoCal Superstar

A modern estate in Orange County known as Ocean's 13 is on the market for $50 million. Although it's never made an appearance on the silver screen, it is extremely camera-ready. The name evokes high-stakes cinematic capers in Las Vegas, but this mansion is pure Southern California bliss. “Ocean's 13...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

The Abundance Choice, Part 11: The Desalination Option

On May 12, the California Coastal Commission Board of Directors voted 11-0 to deny the application from Poseidon Water to build a desalination plant in Huntington Beach. Since 1998, Poseidon has spent over $100 million on design and permit work for this plant. At least half of that money was spent on seemingly endless studies and redesigns as the Coastal Commission and other agencies continued to change the requirements. Poseidon’s denial makes it very unlikely another construction contractor will ever attempt to build a large scale desalination plant on the California coast.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

COVID-19 cases up 30 percent within the last week in Southern California

As large crowds gather at events, beaches and airports, COVID-19 cases are climbing in Southern California. More specifically, within the last week, new cases have increased by 30 percent. Last week, Alameda County reinstated its indoor mask mandate and Los Angeles County may be next by the end of this month if the numbers continue to climb. "Really, the number of cases to me that's most critical is the level of hospitalizations and the amount of hospital beds that are still open. This is a tremendously infectious new variant that is spreading and it will go down as the case numbers go up and as people develop immunity, and then there will be another variant that comes," said Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor.Agus predicts that big events such as Pride events and graduations will trigger another surge in about two weeks. As of Saturday, there were 510 COVID patients hospitalized in Los Angeles County; 134 in Orange County; and 98 in Riverside. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Parents of Montebello man killed on motorcycle settle with LA County

MONTEBELLO – The parents of a 20-year-old man killed when his motorcycle struck a metal chain stretched across a paved pathway near the Lincoln Dam in Montebello in 2018 have reached a tentative settlement in their lawsuit against Los Angeles County. Lawyers for Alexandro Villaras and Diana Alvarez, the...
