ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcleod County, MN

McLeod County Noxious Weeds/Brush Spraying to Begin

By Mark
kduz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcLeod County will begin spraying for noxious weeds and brush along County roads within the next two weeks. The majority of the weeds are thistle and wild parsnip. Road ditch mowing will follow after that near...

kduz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota DNR Has Helpful Advice for Dealing with Storm-Damaged Trees

Recent storms across the region have left many Northland residents dealing with the damage they caused, including fallen branches and storm damaged trees. Cleaning up after a storm can be overwhelming for homeowners. When it comes to tree damage, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the key is knowing which trees to save and which to remove. Knowing this information can enhance people’s safety and the survival of remaining trees.
MINNESOTA STATE
kduz.com

Motorcyclist Injured in Stearns County Crash

A motorcyclist was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County Monday morning. At just before 7:30am, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the intersection of County Road 7 and County Road 146 in Fairhaven Township for a car versus motorcycle crash. Sixty-year-old Christopher Pull of South...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul, and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Mcleod County, MN
Government
County
Mcleod County, MN
Bring Me The News

Man, 4 kids thrown into water when barge slams into boat in Red Wing

A man and four children were rescued from the water after a barge smashed into their boat on the Mississippi River in Red Wing on Friday. It happened at about 5:48 p.m. near the Ole Miss Marina, with the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reporting that a 45-year-old man and four children were thrown into the water during the collision.
CBS Minnesota

Next Drive: Semi Driver Runs Red Light On Hwy 65, Hits SUV, Killing Driver

BLAINE, Minn. (WCCO) — A Coon Rapids woman was killed Monday morning when a semi driver ran a red light and struck the SUV she was driving, authorities say. The Minnesota State Patrol said a semi truck driver was heading south on Highway 65 in Blaine when he ran a red light and hit an SUV going east on 109th Avenue Northeast. The 51-year-old woman driving the SUV died at the scene, the state patrol said. The semi driver, a 37-year-old East Bethel man, suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized. (credit: MnDOT) Highway 65 was closed in both directions for hours during the morning commute, but has since reopened.
Faribault County Register

New Bricelyn business opens

When Ron and Valerie St. Martin moved to Bricelyn five years ago, one of the primary reasons was their desire to live in a small town and enjoy the simpler lifestyle which accompanied being in a smaller community. But, they also wanted to become part of the fabric of the...
BRICELYN, MN
1520 The Ticket

Person Killed In Semi-Truck/SUV Crash In Minnesota

Blaine, MN (KROC AM News) - The busy Monday morning commute in Blaine was disrupted by a deadly traffic crash that involved a semi-truck. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the crash occurred at 4:30 am on Highway 65. The Minnesota State Patrol says the semi-truck was traveling...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weeds#County Road#Urban Construction#Department
kduz.com

Lester Prairie Man Charged After What Began as an Argument

A Lester Prairie man has been charged after what began as an argument that was reported Sunday evening. Thirty-three-year-old Eduardo Enriquez-Alvarez has been charged with Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Court documents say officers were called to a residence...
LESTER PRAIRIE, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Law enforcement in central Minnesota responds to a report of gunshots

(Sartell, MN)--Authorities in central Minnesota responded to a report of gunshots fired over the weekend. According to the report, on Sunday afternoon Sartell officers were called to shots fired in the 400 block of 3rd Street South in Sartell. Officials say when law enforcement officers arrived on the scene, the...
SARTELL, MN
KARE 11

1 killed, 1 injured in Coon Rapids shooting

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — Police in Coon Rapids say they're investigating after a man was shot and killed Monday night. According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, authorities responded to the area near the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive Northwest in Coon Rapids just before 5 p.m. A representative...
COON RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Cottage Grove Man Dies After Car Collides With Semi In Southern MN

LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – A semi and a car collided in Le Sueur County, killing a man in his 40s on Thursday morning. According to the state patrol, the semi was going south on Highway 13, when it collided with a car driving north. The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. Joshua Almendinger, 40, of Cottage Grove, died in the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time. The woman driving the semi was uninjured.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
willmarradio.com

Student brings airsoft gun to Willmar High School

(Willmar MN-) The 2021-22 school year came to a somewhat sour end on Friday when a student was caught bringing a gun into Willmar High School. In a letter sent to senior high students and families, Principal Paul Schmitz said at 2:20 p.m. Friday they received info that a student had brought a gun to school. The high school police liason officer investigated and found a student with an air-soft gun which shoots plastic pellets. Schmitz said the situation was resolved after students were dismissed for the day, which was also the last day of school. He says the gun was never fired, and no one at the school was ever threatened. Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says the 15-year-old Willmar boy was not arrested and was released to the custody of his parents. Likely charges include a gross misdemeanor charge of Firearm in a Public Place, and misdemeanor charges of Dangerous Weapon in a School Zone and Disorderly Conduct.
WILLMAR, MN
fox9.com

Semi-truck driver runs red light, kills SUV driver in Blaine: authorities

BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A semi-truck driver ran a red light and hit an SUV, killing the driver, according to authorities. The Minnesota State Patrol's report says the crash happened at 4:32 a.m. on June 6. A semi-truck, driven by a 37-year-old man from East Bethel, was driving southbound on Highway 65 near the intersection of 109th Avenue Northeast when he ran a red light, hitting an SUV, which was being driven eastbound on 109th Avenue Northeast.
Bring Me The News

Victim in Waite Park car fire identified

A body that was found inside a burning car in Waite Park on Monday has been identified. Police in Waite Park says the deceased is Musa Sabriye, 33, of St. Cloud. Officers and firefighters were called just before 1 a.m. to a car fire on the 1500 block of County Road 6. First responders found a vehicle "fully engulfed in flames."
WAITE PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Found In Burning Vehicle In Waite Park Identified As Musa Sabriye

WAITE PARK, Minn. (WCCO) – The man who was found dead inside a burning vehicle early Monday outside of St. Cloud has been identified as Musa Sabriye. According to Waite Park police, officers and firefighters responded to a car fire just before 1 a.m. on the 1500 block of Country Road 6. There they found a vehicle “fully engulfed in flames.” The body and vehicle were so badly damaged that neither was initially identifiable, police said. On Friday, police added that they do not yet know what caused Sabriye’s death, and it’s too early to know if a crime was committed. At a press conference,...
KARE 11

'Shaver Shuffle 5k' kicks off in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Runners and walkers took advantage of the beautiful weather on Saturday to get outside and get some exercise while raising money for a good cause. Everyone gathered at the new starting point location at the Northwest Greenway in Plymouth to help raise money for the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund at the Shaver Shuffle 5k.
PLYMOUTH, MN
96.7 The River

Have Dinner at One of the Oldest Places in Minnesota

There are a few historical places in our great state of Minnesota. And most of them are an experience. Some are haunted, so that adds an element of mystery. But this time I'm talking about the Hubbell House which is located in the small town of Mantorville which is in Southern Minnesota near Rochester.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy