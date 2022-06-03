McLeod County Noxious Weeds/Brush Spraying to Begin
McLeod County will begin spraying for noxious weeds and brush along County roads within the next two weeks. The majority of the weeds are thistle and wild parsnip. Road ditch mowing will follow after that near...
Recent storms across the region have left many Northland residents dealing with the damage they caused, including fallen branches and storm damaged trees. Cleaning up after a storm can be overwhelming for homeowners. When it comes to tree damage, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the key is knowing which trees to save and which to remove. Knowing this information can enhance people’s safety and the survival of remaining trees.
A motorcyclist was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County Monday morning. At just before 7:30am, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the intersection of County Road 7 and County Road 146 in Fairhaven Township for a car versus motorcycle crash. Sixty-year-old Christopher Pull of South...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul, and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
(FOX 9) - Record-setting gas prices have sent Minnesota politicians scrambling for something they can do to address voters' concerns about inflation ahead of this fall's midterm elections. Prices in the Twin Cities surged to a record $4.59 per gallon on Monday. Locally, the cost for a gallon of regular...
A man and four children were rescued from the water after a barge smashed into their boat on the Mississippi River in Red Wing on Friday. It happened at about 5:48 p.m. near the Ole Miss Marina, with the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reporting that a 45-year-old man and four children were thrown into the water during the collision.
BLAINE, Minn. (WCCO) — A Coon Rapids woman was killed Monday morning when a semi driver ran a red light and struck the SUV she was driving, authorities say.
The Minnesota State Patrol said a semi truck driver was heading south on Highway 65 in Blaine when he ran a red light and hit an SUV going east on 109th Avenue Northeast.
The 51-year-old woman driving the SUV died at the scene, the state patrol said. The semi driver, a 37-year-old East Bethel man, suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized.
Highway 65 was closed in both directions for hours during the morning commute, but has since reopened.
When Ron and Valerie St. Martin moved to Bricelyn five years ago, one of the primary reasons was their desire to live in a small town and enjoy the simpler lifestyle which accompanied being in a smaller community. But, they also wanted to become part of the fabric of the...
A Lester Prairie man has been charged after what began as an argument that was reported Sunday evening. Thirty-three-year-old Eduardo Enriquez-Alvarez has been charged with Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Court documents say officers were called to a residence...
(Sartell, MN)--Authorities in central Minnesota responded to a report of gunshots fired over the weekend. According to the report, on Sunday afternoon Sartell officers were called to shots fired in the 400 block of 3rd Street South in Sartell. Officials say when law enforcement officers arrived on the scene, the...
COON RAPIDS, Minn. — Police in Coon Rapids say they're investigating after a man was shot and killed Monday night. According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, authorities responded to the area near the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive Northwest in Coon Rapids just before 5 p.m. A representative...
LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – A semi and a car collided in Le Sueur County, killing a man in his 40s on Thursday morning.
According to the state patrol, the semi was going south on Highway 13, when it collided with a car driving north. The crash happened around 9:45 a.m.
Joshua Almendinger, 40, of Cottage Grove, died in the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time.
The woman driving the semi was uninjured.
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - With more than 800 units and about 3,000 residents, the aging Huntington Place apartments in Brooklyn Park are one of the largest complexes in the state and the problems inside are even larger. The City of Brooklyn Park is aware of the situation and has promised...
(Willmar MN-) The 2021-22 school year came to a somewhat sour end on Friday when a student was caught bringing a gun into Willmar High School. In a letter sent to senior high students and families, Principal Paul Schmitz said at 2:20 p.m. Friday they received info that a student had brought a gun to school. The high school police liason officer investigated and found a student with an air-soft gun which shoots plastic pellets. Schmitz said the situation was resolved after students were dismissed for the day, which was also the last day of school. He says the gun was never fired, and no one at the school was ever threatened. Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says the 15-year-old Willmar boy was not arrested and was released to the custody of his parents. Likely charges include a gross misdemeanor charge of Firearm in a Public Place, and misdemeanor charges of Dangerous Weapon in a School Zone and Disorderly Conduct.
BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A semi-truck driver ran a red light and hit an SUV, killing the driver, according to authorities. The Minnesota State Patrol's report says the crash happened at 4:32 a.m. on June 6. A semi-truck, driven by a 37-year-old man from East Bethel, was driving southbound on Highway 65 near the intersection of 109th Avenue Northeast when he ran a red light, hitting an SUV, which was being driven eastbound on 109th Avenue Northeast.
A body that was found inside a burning car in Waite Park on Monday has been identified. Police in Waite Park says the deceased is Musa Sabriye, 33, of St. Cloud. Officers and firefighters were called just before 1 a.m. to a car fire on the 1500 block of County Road 6. First responders found a vehicle "fully engulfed in flames."
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Runners and walkers took advantage of the beautiful weather on Saturday to get outside and get some exercise while raising money for a good cause. Everyone gathered at the new starting point location at the Northwest Greenway in Plymouth to help raise money for the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund at the Shaver Shuffle 5k.
There are a few historical places in our great state of Minnesota. And most of them are an experience. Some are haunted, so that adds an element of mystery. But this time I'm talking about the Hubbell House which is located in the small town of Mantorville which is in Southern Minnesota near Rochester.
