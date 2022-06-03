First Forest Cove families get keys to new housing units today

ATLANTA — The first families to relocate from the blighted Forest Cove Apartments began their moves Friday.

Four families got keys to their new homes in Friday.

Tenants at the rundown property have complained for years of mold, water leaks and even ceilings collapsing.

Atlanta’s code enforcement unit conducted an investigation that found that the apartments had 150 violations of city code. Officers found broken windows, open units, vacant units that were improperly boarded, damaged siding, abandoned, inoperable vehicles, severe overgrowth, burned buildings and areas of accumulated debris and trash.

On May 16, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens signed legislation allocating the first $1.5 million of a planned $9.1 million investment to support the relocation of residents.

“Today is an important milestone, as these families begin their new journeys,” said Mayor Dickens. “Every resident deserves the dignity of safe and quality housing, but that has long been lacking for the families living at Forest Cove. I’m grateful that these four families have an opportunity for a fresh start, and we will not rest until all of these families have that same opportunity.”

Each household will have the opportunity to visit three housing options and choose the best fit. Around 70 families have been offered housing options with the priority being on families with children so they can move before the start of the school year.

“With a housing market this tight, we know we need to pound the pavement to find the housing units that these families need,” Mayor Dickens added. “Taking care of our neighbors at Forest Cove is a chance for Atlantans to show what it means to be a truly inclusive community.”

When families relocate, their rent will continue to be subsidized.

