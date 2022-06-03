Hertha coach Schwarz arrives with ‘turmoil’ over Moscow job

A chilling moment on Russian state TV on Monday saw hosts issue the latest in a long line of threats, this time warning Putin could "destroy the entire east cost of the US" with just two missiles. In footage from Russia's flagship propaganda show, a member of Russia's parliament boasts...
Gareth Southgate and the lads went for a nice walk in Budapest last weekend. They took in Heroes Square, St Stephen’s Basilica, the magnificent parliament buildings, Buda Castle and the rolling blue Danube, and at some point during their relaxed stroll around the vibrant Mitteleuropean wonder, they absent-mindedly lost their opening Nations League fixture. Ah well, never mind, who cares. Not The Fiver, that’s for certain. Nor, we strongly suspect, do you. The players surely can’t be bothered, if their signal disregard on Saturday for giving new England broadcaster Channel 4 bang for their buck is anything to go by. This much we know.
Denmark exposed holes in the Austria defence to secure an 84th minute winner against them in their Nations League tie on Monday night, but it was a hole on the pitch that was most striking. Both sets of players were left baffled after noticing a giant crater that had opened...
PARIS — Marat Gabidullin's face is lined from years of exposure to the elements, and his hair is thinning. But at 56, he has the trim physique and muscular arms of a man 30 years younger. He wears a chunky ring bearing the image of a skull. The skull...
President Joe Biden has postponed a long-discussed Middle East trip until July, according to reports, amid an internal White House debate over whether he should travel to Saudi Arabia and meet with its crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. No trip was officially announced but for nearly a month the White...
Comments / 0